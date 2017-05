Baby K'tan Products Named Winners in BCPN Awards

Selected double category winner in the Reader's Favorite Awards

-- The Baby K'tan Baby Carrier and the Baby K'tan Diaper Bag have been named winners in the 2017 Baby & Childrens' Product News (BCPN) Reader's Favorites Awards. The brand's baby carrier was voted 1place in the Best Baby Sling Category, while their diaper bag received 3place in the Best Diaper Bag Category.The awards program, held by one of the leading industry magazines, is conducted annually. Readers vote in each category on products submitted to the awards program. The complete list of winners will be listed in the June/July issue of Baby & Children's Product News. Baby K'tan, LLC has won placements in previous years for their Baby K'tan Baby Carrier, but this will be the first category win for their newly introduced Baby K'tan Diaper Bag.Baby K'tan, LLC (http://www.babyktan.com/info.html) is a Florida based juvenile products company founded by two families raising children with special needs. Their initial product, the patented ready-to-wear Baby K'tan carrier, won numerous awards for best newborn carrier. Baby K'tan continues to increase their product line with smart, simple and stylish products that assist in baby-parent bonding and make life easier.The Baby K'tan team proudly devotes a percentage of its proceeds from the sale of all Baby K'tan products to the American Heart Association and the National Down Syndrome Society. The Baby K'tan Baby Carrier and accessories are available online and in retail locations across the US and internationally. Find out more at www.babyktan.com , call 866-YES-KTAN, or e-mail info@babyktan.com