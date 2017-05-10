News By Tag
Baby K'tan Products Named Winners in BCPN Awards
Selected double category winner in the Reader's Favorite Awards
The awards program, held by one of the leading industry magazines, is conducted annually. Readers vote in each category on products submitted to the awards program. The complete list of winners will be listed in the June/July issue of Baby & Children's Product News. Baby K'tan, LLC has won placements in previous years for their Baby K'tan Baby Carrier, but this will be the first category win for their newly introduced Baby K'tan Diaper Bag.
The Baby K'tan team proudly devotes a percentage of its proceeds from the sale of all Baby K'tan products to the American Heart Association and the National Down Syndrome Society. The Baby K'tan Baby Carrier and accessories are available online and in retail locations across the US and internationally. Find out more at www.babyktan.com, call 866-YES-KTAN, or e-mail info@babyktan.com.
