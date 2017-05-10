News By Tag
Nettie Nitzberg (West5 Consulting) Speaks at Recent XPX New England Summit
XPX New England is an organization of professionals committed to improving the process of planning for, positioning, and executing management succession and business exits. The organization offers an unparalleled opportunity for members to expand their professional networks in an environment of educational programs geared toward business owners and advisors. In addition to New England, there are XPX chapters in Chicago, Philadelphia, DC Metro, Tampa Bay, New York and Baltimore.
During the summit, Nitzberg participated in the session entitled, "The Leader-Leader Model for Fast Growth Companies." She served as a panelist alongside Regina Hufnagel, EA to CEO at ZappRX; Jessica Miller Noj, director of Human Resources at Cloudlock; Warren Rutherford, owner of The Executive Suite; and Gil Zimmerman, CEO of Cloudlock. The panel was moderated by Jillian Hufnagel, chief of staff at Cloudlock.
This panel examined how talent acquisition and retention work for companies in hyper-growth industries like technology and life sciences, and used Cloudlock's recent sale to Cisco as a case study. In this context, they discussed strategies for leaders to handle vulnerability, trust, and constructive criticism, and incorporate emotional intelligence in their everyday practice. From the perspective of employees, the panel explored strategies and best practices for maintaining an engaged, empowered, and acknowledged workforce, all in the face of unique challenges that define fast-growth industries.
"The Cloudlock case study is a timely example that allowed us to provide attendees with practical leadership strategies and techniques unique to companies operating in fast-growth industries,"
Nitzberg added, "Thank you to the organizers of the XPX New England Summit who coordinated another fabulous event, full of idea-sharing and collaboration."
About West5 Consulting
West5 Consulting is a people and organization development company that is dedicated to solving people problems that impact business success. For 23 years, Principal Nettie Nitzberg has helped clients optimize their processes for selecting, integrating and developing their most important resource – people, by creating work environments that attract, grow and retain top talent. West5 Consulting understands that the process starts, rather than ends, with a new hire. Their services include management and leadership development, onboarding, team building, culture, and more. Clients include PerkinElmer, PTC, JPMorgan Chase, TESARO, McGraw Hill Education, and Biogen, among others. Industries of interest include pharmaceutical, biomedical/biotechnology, higher education, finance, professional services, technology and non-profit organizations. For additional information, please visit www.west5consulting.com or call 678-438-4803.
