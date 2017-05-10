 
Industry News





"My Little Angel" - Children's Book Features a Fun-Loving Guardian Angel

 
 
My Little Angel
My Little Angel
 
NEW HOPE, Pa. - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Acclaimed children's author Sherrill S. Cannon presents My Little Angel, her ninth rhyming book for young readers.

Meet Angela, the tiny guardian angel who perches on the shoulder of the young girl she is protecting and guiding through each day.

Angela helps her charge get ready for school and learn her lessons, cross the street, be polite and kind to friends, fasten her seatbelt while traveling, be aware of stranger-danger, and pray for her pets.

The author's other bestsellers include The Golden Rule, Mice & Spiders & Webs … Oh My!; My Fingerpaint Masterpiece; Manner-Man; Gimme-Jimmy; The Magic Word; Peter and the Whimper-Whineys; and Santa's Birthday Gift.

Social values are emphasized in all of these wonderfully illustrated children's stories. This one highlights consideration for others.

About the Author: Former teacher Sherrill S. Cannon has won 46 awards for her previous rhyming books and is also the author of seven published and internationally performed plays for elementary school children. She has been called "an absolute master of rhyming" by Mother Daughter Book Reviews and "a modern-day Dr. Seuss" by GMTA Review. She lives in New Hope, Pennsylvania. Now retired, she travels the country with her husband in an RV, going from coast to coast to visit their children and grandchildren, and sharing her books along the way.

Watch the video at: https://youtu.be/zN5-cZuMbKY



"Experience the wonder of having an angel on your side. This wonderful new book by Sherrill S. Cannon opens a whole new world for the youngest of readers. We are extremely proud to be Sherrill's publisher," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.

MY LITTLE ANGEL (ISBN: 978-1-68181-947-1) is now available for $12 and can be ordered through the publisher's website:

http://sbprabooks.com/SherrillSCannon or at www.amazon.com or www.barnesandnoble.com.

WHOLESALERS: This book is distributed by Ingram Books and other wholesale distributors. Contact your representative with the ISBN for purchase. Wholesale purchase for retailers, universities, libraries, and other organizations is also available through the publisher; please email bookorder@sbpra.net.

Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
www.SBPRA.net (http://www.strategicbookclub.com/)    www.AuthorMarketingIdeas.com    www.PublishOnDemandGlobal.com

*About our book publishing, marketing, and distribution team … We have provided services to over 10,000 authors around the world in the last eight years. We have hybrid-published over 6,500 authors, (about 500+ in a "traditional style" contract and the remainder in a self-publishing style), and their books are for sale in all the normal Ingram distribution channels, and Amazon and B&N (US, UK, Australia, Europe), plus China, India, Malaysia and almost every country in the world. We have attended and exhibited at over 30 of the largest book fairs in the world including London, New York, Beijing, Frankfurt, Guadalajara, New Delhi, Taiwan, and more. We have been instrumental in the adoption of POD in mainland China and Korea. For our author-clients we have produced over 1,000 press releases, video book trailers and other marketing materials for authors around the world. We have created over 7,500 author websites with extended capabilities, we have over 1,200 multi-format eBooks available on Kindle, Apple, Kobo, and other eBook platforms around the world. We look forward to assisting you to the best of our ability.

