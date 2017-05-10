News By Tag
"My Little Angel" - Children's Book Features a Fun-Loving Guardian Angel
Meet Angela, the tiny guardian angel who perches on the shoulder of the young girl she is protecting and guiding through each day.
Angela helps her charge get ready for school and learn her lessons, cross the street, be polite and kind to friends, fasten her seatbelt while traveling, be aware of stranger-danger, and pray for her pets.
The author's other bestsellers include The Golden Rule, Mice & Spiders & Webs … Oh My!; My Fingerpaint Masterpiece;
Social values are emphasized in all of these wonderfully illustrated children's stories. This one highlights consideration for others.
About the Author: Former teacher Sherrill S. Cannon has won 46 awards for her previous rhyming books and is also the author of seven published and internationally performed plays for elementary school children. She has been called "an absolute master of rhyming" by Mother Daughter Book Reviews and "a modern-day Dr. Seuss" by GMTA Review. She lives in New Hope, Pennsylvania. Now retired, she travels the country with her husband in an RV, going from coast to coast to visit their children and grandchildren, and sharing her books along the way.
"Experience the wonder of having an angel on your side. This wonderful new book by Sherrill S. Cannon opens a whole new world for the youngest of readers. We are extremely proud to be Sherrill's publisher," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.
