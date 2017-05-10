News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
National Packaging Companies Select Grapevine Communications for Branding & Retail Packaging Line D
Award-Winning Agency Brings Decades of Packaging Design Expertise
"Our team has earned a reputation for creating attention-grabbing packaging designs that make products stand out on the shelves," said Allison Imre Perkowski, Grapevine President. "We look forward to bringing our expertise to highlight our new clients' products and set them apart from the competition."
Grapevine has created a niche in the manufacturing and packaging industries dating back to its original operations in Montreal, Canada from 1988 to 1998. During this time, the firm served national and international companies such as Johnson & Johnson Canada, Wulftec® stretch wrappers, IFCO reusable containers, Patrex palette, and Hoechst Pharmaceutical, and was the longstanding Agency of Record for Intertape Polymer Group (IPG) under the direction of Founder Angela Massaro-Fain.
When Grapevine was re-established in the Sarasota area in 2002 by Massaro-Fain and husband/partner John Fain, the agency continued to draw manufacturing and packaging clients who recognized the firm's range of capabilities and unparalleled creative work. These clients have included Quasar Pure Silk, Weighpack Machinery, Mad at Sad 221 BC kombucha tea, and EverSafe™ all-natural mosquito control, among others.
Penta5 USA, LLC hired Grapevine to create branding and design packaging for its UltraSun Cream, a paraben-free, zinc oxide (non-nano), broad spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen with no chemical filters and enriched with avocado and hemp oils. Midlake Specialty Food Products chose the agency to design packaging for its line of premier hempseed food products, including powders, oils and Nutracis™ Hulled Hempseeds.
Grapevine was acquired in April 2017 by President and Owner Allison Imre Perkowski. Massaro-Fain and Fain will remain on staff indefinitely, serving as Executive Creative Director and Operations Consultant, respectively.
Grapevine Communications provides full-service advertising, marketing and public relations services to clients nationwide. The firm is the most award-winning advertising agency in Sarasota, Florida, and the surrounding areas. Recent accolades include the 2017, 2016, 2015 & 2014 Best Marketing/PR Agency by SRQ Magazine readers; the 2016 Corporate Philanthropy Award for "Nearly Big" Companies by the Tampa Bay Business Journal; the 2016 "Top 25 Public Relations Firms of Southwest Florida" by Tampa Bay Business Journal; the 2015 Greater Good Philanthropy Award – Small Business by Biz(941) Magazine; the 2014 Small Business of the Year by the Manatee Chamber of Commerce; and the 2010 Small Business of the Year by the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce. For more information on Grapevine Communications, contact Shelby Isaacson (Shelby@grapeinc.com) at 941-351-0024 or visit the website at www.grapeinc.com
Contact
Shelby Isaacson
***@grapeinc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse