Warm Days and Breezy Nights by the Pool: What to Look Forward to this Summer As a pool builder in Dallas, Hopkins Custom Pools can customize a new pool or remodel your current one to prepare you for yet another blazing hot summer. ROCKWALL, Texas - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Dallas is no stranger to hot summers. In fact, the temperature reaches an average high of 96.0 °F during the season. You can easily beat the humid subtropical climate with a pool in the yard, though. It will refresh you during warm, sunny days and humid yet breezy nights.



As a pool builder in Dallas, Hopkins Custom Pools can customize a new pool or remodel your current one to give you something to look forward to in the upcoming season.



Customization of Your Dream Pool



Hopkins Custom Pools has been in the industry long enough to know that Dallas homeowners enjoy a quality, custom-built pool in their yard — and we have the experience to design and construct the feature to your unique needs.



Our team of pool builders in Dallas fully tailors each customer's pool, working closely with you to understand what you envision. We pride ourselves on customer service, so our team will readily listen to your ideas and enthusiastically throw in suggestions that fit your needs.



Rest assured that we can bring the vision to life. As such, we can design and construct a pool that will become the highlight of summers in the city for you and your family.



We can build you a natural-looking pool enclosed by matching rocks and stones or, if it is what you prefer, a modern-looking one with curves or angles.



Our pool builders will handle the entire process, so you no longer have to worry about factors such as excavation, plumbing, tiling, and deck preparations. We even take charge of looking for suitable materials that match your budget and our discussed project timeline.



All you have to do is sit back, relax, and countdown to summer. Once construction is complete, the children can splash around, your guests can lounge in it, and you can exercise by doing laps all under the warm Dallas sun.



Remodeling of Your Existing Pool



Alternatively, you can spice up summer by the poolside through our pool remodeling service. Our Dallas pool remodeling team will take care of the design and construction, so all you have to do is settle down while we create a resort in your backyard.



Our remodeling team can fix your existing pool to get rid of cracks, stains, and other signs of aging. They will take charge of design modifications, deck repair and replacements, the installation of new features, and other services you need for a revamped backyard fixture.



On top of enjoying a new design that better accommodates your pool activities this summer, you will also cut down the time and money you initially spent on the maintenance of your old pool.



Hopkins Custom Pools is a family owned and operated pool building company that has years of experience in the industry. We use high-quality craftsmanship to create custom pools for each of our customers.



Obligation Free Consultation about a custom pool in your backyard this summer.


