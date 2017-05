IT Professionals Suffer High Rates Of Poor Life-work Balance

The San • IT Project Podcast Offers Wisdom from Experts for Better Balance

-- For many IT professionals, long hours in the office have become the norm—but at what cost to their personal lives? Seattle-basedTransformational Life Coach Joanne Victoria's new creation, The San • IT Project Podcast (pronounced "Sanity") launched on May 4is designed to answer that question and offer actionable solutions to the harried worker."94% of IT professionals are working over 50 hours a week, some even as many as 65! This is simply too much, and as a result, their relationships, health and happiness suffer," said Joanne Victoria. "I created The San•IT Project Podcast to help IT professionals regain their balance—and their sanity—through expert and actionable advice from self-help professionals."The podcast, which can be found on Facebook or Victoria's website, has already reached ten episodes covering areas such as stress management, dealing with anxiety, self-appreciation and avoiding stressful situations such as being investigated by the IRS. Each episode features collaboration between Victoria as host and a coach specializing in the topic of discussion for up-to-date tips, techniques and information on beating 21century office stress.For more useful information on rebalancing work-life balance, to schedule a free consultation, or find out more aboutThe San • IT Project Podcast, please visit http://www.askjoannevictoria.com . For media inquiries, please contact Joanne Victoria at 206-552-4658, or email at ask@askjoannevictoria.com . Joanne Victoria is also available for event bookings.