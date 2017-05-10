News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
IT Professionals Suffer High Rates Of Poor Life-work Balance
The San • IT Project Podcast Offers Wisdom from Experts for Better Balance
"94% of IT professionals are working over 50 hours a week, some even as many as 65! This is simply too much, and as a result, their relationships, health and happiness suffer," said Joanne Victoria. "I created The San•IT Project Podcast to help IT professionals regain their balance—and their sanity—through expert and actionable advice from self-help professionals."
The podcast, which can be found on Facebook or Victoria's website, has already reached ten episodes covering areas such as stress management, dealing with anxiety, self-appreciation and avoiding stressful situations such as being investigated by the IRS. Each episode features collaboration between Victoria as host and a coach specializing in the topic of discussion for up-to-date tips, techniques and information on beating 21st century office stress.
For more useful information on rebalancing work-life balance, to schedule a free consultation, or find out more aboutThe San • IT Project Podcast, please visit http://www.askjoannevictoria.com. For media inquiries, please contact Joanne Victoria at 206-552-4658, or email at ask@askjoannevictoria.com. Joanne Victoria is also available for event bookings.
About Joanne Victoria
Joanne Victoria is a Transformational Life Coach specializing in helping IT professionals to realign their work/life balance for more success, more confidence, more fun and more inner peace. She is also host of The San•IT Project Podcast and a published author of seven books. For more information, please visit Joanne Victoria's website.
Contact
Joanne Victoria
***@askjoannevictoria.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse