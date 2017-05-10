News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Rory Berry Joins Berry Law Firm as Chief Operating Officer (COO)
The Berry Law Firm of Lincoln, Nebraska has recently added another member to its roster, Rory Berry, who will serve as the firm's Chief Operating Officer (COO).
He originally left Lincoln, Nebraska to attend Stanford University in California, where he earned his B.S. in Symbolic Systems with a focus in Neuroscience.
Mr. Berry would later commission into the United States Navy through the University of California Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) program. He earned his Surface Warfare Officer pin while on deployment to the Middle East aboard the USS Germantown and later served as an Operations Officer and Detachment Officer-in-Charge for the Navy's Expeditionary Logistics Support Group in Kuwait, with additional duty in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Lieutenant Commander Berry remains in the US Navy Selected Reserves where he has served on the Reserve Headquarter staffs of the Commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet, the Commander of U.S. Naval Forces in Korea, and the Commander of U.S. Third Fleet.
Mr. Berry also earned his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from UCLA, and served in several business roles in Southern California at both small startups and large firms including Toyota and Kashi.
For more information about Berry Law Firm and its new Chief Operating Officer, Rory Berry, inquiring parties can visit the firm's website (http://www.jsberrylaw.com/
Contact
Berry Law Firm
(402) 466-8444
***@jsberrylaw.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse