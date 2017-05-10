News By Tag
Kane's Handcrafted Donuts Announces Partnership with UberEATS Boston
62-Year-Old Iconic Donut Shop Teams Up with New Delivery App to Bring Boston's Donut Lovers Sweet Treats
Kane's Donuts is one of the first 170 Boston restaurants to partner with the newly launched UberEATS app. All of Kane's Donuts are made hours before you eat them with locally milled flour, local farm-fresh eggs, organic honey from a local beekeeper, fresh fruit, real bacon, high-quality chocolate, fresh spices, and most importantly, they are made with love. Now, UberEATS users can have their donuts and eat them too!
"Teaming up with UberEATS is a great way for us to deliver our delicious donuts to a wider customer base with ease," said Maria Delios, co-owner of Kane's Handcrafted Donuts. "We are excited to see the opportunities that this partnership will bring."
On Thursday, April 27th, Uber launched the UberEATS app in Boston. The new UberEATS app lets users browse and order food delivery from over 170 of the best restaurants in the city. With 24 hour-a-day delivery service, users get the food they want, when they want it. UberEATS simplifies delivery. Users simply search or find the restaurant they want, choose their order and easily track the delivery as it arrives to their door. UberEATS is currently available in most Boston neighborhoods as well as surrounding cities and towns such as Cambridge, Everett, and parts of Brookline.
About Kane's Handcrafted Donuts:
Kane's Handcrafted Donuts first location opened its doors in Saugus, MA in 1955 where it quickly became an iconic spot for local residents with a steadfast tradition of serving artisanal donuts prepared daily on-site, and made fresh with local ingredients. To commemorate its 60th anniversary in March 2015, Kane's opened up its second location – Kane's Handcrafted Donuts – in Boston's financial district on the corner of Oliver and High Street inside International Place. For more information, please visit kanesdonuts.com.
