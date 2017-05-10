News By Tag
IntegReview IRB and Veritas IRB announce partnership to provide accredited ethics review services
"We are delighted to collaborate with Veritas IRB on Canadian site reviews. We appreciate the streamlined process for multi-investigational trials with a one-time submission for a dual protocol-level review." said Melissa Meyer, CCRP, President of IntegReview IRB.
"We are excited to join together with IntegReview IRB to provide sponsors of research with exceptional ethics review and risk management services", said Dr. Janice Parente, President of Veritas IRB Inc. "Together, Veritas IRB will work along side IntegReview IRB to provide Canadian research participants with the assurance that their rights and welfare will be protected by a group of individuals who understand local language, culture and laws, at both the federal and provincial levels".
Through their combined efforts, IntegReview IRB and Veritas IRB will ensure a seamless and comprehensive review in full compliance with regulatory and ethical requirements in both countries. The partnership allows IntegReview IRB to have a strategic geographic presence in order to provide to its clients with seamless high quality services and human research protections oversight for research participants in the United States and Canada.
About Veritas IRB
Founded in 1996, Veritas IRB is the first and only Canadian-owned accredited central IRB. Veritas IRB offers a full spectrum of ethics review services and risk management solutions for organizations conducting research involving humans in Canada and the United States. Veritas IRB is committed to ensuring the safety and rights of research participants, the unbiased supervision of studies, and the conduct of research according to the highest standards of ethical and clinical practice. For more information, please visit: www.veritasIRB.com.
About IntegReview IRB
IntegReview IRB is a woman-owned business in operation for 18 years. IntegReview IRB is dedicated to providing unsurpassed ethical review services for the review of biomedical, medical device, social, educational, and behavioral research involving human subjects in the United States, Latin America and Japan. IntegReview IRB has maintained full accreditation through AAHRPP since 2007. For more information, please visit: www.integreview.com.
Media Contacts
US: Sarah Attwood, Director of Client Services, 512-326-3001, ext. 225, sattwood@integreview.com
Canada: Stephanie Ing, Marketing Manager, 514-337-0442 ext. 226, sing@veritasIRB.com
Contact
Stephanie
***@veritasirb.com
