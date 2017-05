Rosewood Star Gabrielle Dennis to Host Lambda Legal's 25th Annual West Coast Liberty Awards

Lambda Legal is excited to announce Rosewood star, Gabrielle Dennis, will be hosting their 25th annual West Coast Liberty Awards on June 7th, 2017.

-- Gabrielle, known for her portrayal of "Pippy" on, a vivacious and spunky gay character, is a perfect fit to host the awards show. Out and proud artist andbreakout star Brian Justin Crum will also perform at the gala event to be held at TAO at the Dream Hollywood Hotel, the hottest new spot in Hollywood.Lambda Legal's 25th annual West Coast Liberty Awards is an evening of tribute to those who fight for the rights of the LGBT community and everyone living with HIV. The evening at TAO includes red carpet arrivals, a robust cocktail and hors d'oeuvres reception, silent-auction and awards presentation. This years, guests will gather to celebrate two incredible honorees – Toyota North America and Asian Pacific Islander (API) Equality.In 1973, Lambda Legal unleashed the first sustained resistance—both in the courts and in the court of public opinion—to fight laws and policies that discriminate based on sexual orientation, gender identity, and later, HIV status.Since then, Lambda Legal's strategic blend of courtroom victories and public policy reforms have transformed America, winning the civil rights and freedoms—as well as the public support—that the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community enjoys today.For more information about Lambda Legal, please visit www.lambdalegal.orgFor more information about the event, please visit www.lambdalegal.org/ wcla or contact Brittany Reimann, brittany@gbkproductions.com