 
News By Tag
* Lambda Legal
* West Coast Liberty Awards
* Tao
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Hollywood
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
16151413121110

Rosewood Star Gabrielle Dennis to Host Lambda Legal's 25th Annual West Coast Liberty Awards

Lambda Legal is excited to announce Rosewood star, Gabrielle Dennis, will be hosting their 25th annual West Coast Liberty Awards on June 7th, 2017.
 
 
Lambda Legal 2017 West Coast Liberty Awards
Lambda Legal 2017 West Coast Liberty Awards
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Gabrielle, known for her portrayal of "Pippy" on Rosewood, a vivacious and spunky gay character, is a perfect fit to host the awards show. Out and proud artist and America's Got Talent breakout star Brian Justin Crum will also perform at the gala event to be held at TAO at the Dream Hollywood Hotel, the hottest new spot in Hollywood.

Lambda Legal's 25th annual West Coast Liberty Awards is an evening of tribute to those who fight for the rights of the LGBT community and everyone living with HIV. The evening at TAO includes red carpet arrivals, a robust cocktail and hors d'oeuvres reception, silent-auction and awards presentation. This years, guests will gather to celebrate two incredible honorees – Toyota North America and Asian Pacific Islander (API) Equality.

About Lambda Legal:

In 1973, Lambda Legal unleashed the first sustained resistance—both in the courts and in the court of public opinion—to fight laws and policies that discriminate based on sexual orientation, gender identity, and later, HIV status.

Since then, Lambda Legal's strategic blend of courtroom victories and public policy reforms have transformed America, winning the civil rights and freedoms—as well as the public support—that the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community enjoys today.

For more information about Lambda Legal, please visit www.lambdalegal.org

For more information about the event, please visit www.lambdalegal.org/wcla or contact Brittany Reimann, brittany@gbkproductions.com

Media Contact
Illumination PR
emily@illuminationpr.com
End
Source:
Email:***@illuminationpr.com
Posted By:***@illuminationpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Lambda Legal, West Coast Liberty Awards, Tao
Industry:Event
Location:Hollywood - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 16, 2017
IlluminationPR News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share