Industry News





UPSL National Player Of The Week: Colorado Springs FC's Pedro Hernandez

Colorado Springs FC midfielder's all-around effort leads way in 6-2 victory
 
 
POTW_PedroHernandez
POTW_PedroHernandez
 
LOS ANGELES - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Colorado Springs FC midfielder Pedro Hernandez has been named UPSL National Player of the Week. The Cuban international was outstanding in a 6-2 victory over Indios Denver FC on Saturday, May 13.

Hernandez started and played 90 minutes for Colorado Springs FC (6-2-0 overall), which moved to the top the UPSL's Colorado Conference table with the win.

A former Cuban National Team U21, U22 & U23 selection, Hernandez's play on both sides of the ball has been instrumental for Colorado Springs FC's early success.

The UPSL National Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by members of the league and journalists covering the UPSL.

2017 WINNERS
WEEK 1 – Chuck Pitts (L.A. Wolves FC)
WEEK 2 – Shailer Thomas (Colorado Rush)
WEEK 3 – Adan Coronado (Santa Ana Winds FC)
WEEK 4 – Gevorg Karpetyan (L.A. Highlanders FC)
WEEK 5 – Christian Esnal (Ozzy's Laguna FC)
WEEK 6 – German Alfaro (Strikers FC South Coast)
WEEK 7 – Edwin Borboa (La Maquina FC)
WEEK 8 – Colin Clark (Colorado Rush)
WEEK 9 – Lorenzo Vasquez (Real San Jose)
WEEK 10 – Moe Abboushi (Anaheim Legacy FC)
WEEK 11 – Pedro Hernandez (Colorado Springs FC)

United Premier Soccer League

The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 60 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Utah. The UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 80-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.

UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer).

Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691

Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 951-675-3963
