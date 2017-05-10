 
Mister Illusion aka Charlie Fass to appear at Handi-Riders Open House and Barn Dance

This Saturday, May 20th, Charlie Fass and his wife Barb will be appearing at a new Heroes Services program for veterans presented by the Handi-Riders in Butte Valley, California
 
 
Mister Illusion entertains all ages
Mister Illusion entertains all ages
 
ROSEVILLE, Calif. - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Handi-Riders is a local non-profit that has been providing therapeutic horseback riding to individuals with physical, developmental and emotional challenges since 1981.  This past year they have helped riders ranging in age from 3 to 90 experience true "freedom in motion."  This year the program is being expanded to serve those who bravely sacrificed for our freedom--veterans of the United States Armed Forces and their Families.

This Saturday, Charlie Fass (aka Mister Illusion) and his wife Barb will be performing a show in the arena as well as some closeup strolling magic at the event.  The open house will be from 11AM to 3PM and then there will be a barn dance from 6PM to 11PM.  Location is the Wade Area, 1391 Clark Road, Butte Valley, CA 95965.  Best of all, it is FREE for all the events and just a nominal cost for lunch and snacks (hamburgers, chips and beverage combo $8)(hot dog, chips and beverage combo $6)

Events will include Charlie Fass's magic, but also bounce house, petting zoo, Ron's Reptiles, Falconry bird demo, Paragon Petz mini pigs and rabbits, Clown and balloon animals, Face painting, drill team, wagon rides, fire truck, Butte County Sheriff K9 demo, Butte County Sheriff STARS, kids roping demo, arts and crafts vendors, and US Veteran guest speakers.

The barn dance will include country / patriotic 6P-8P, live country band from 6P to 10:30P, line dancing lessons at 6PM, auction and raffle prizes.  Beer and wine will be for sale as well as non-alcoholic beverages.  There will also be food trucks: Cupcake Crusaders, Vicki's Kitchen, The Range, Fiesta Taco

For more information, contact Donna at 530-315-0654 or info@handi-riders.org.

Charlie Fass aka Mister Illusion

http://www.misterillusion.com

Charlie Fass
916-441-8059
***@surewest.net
