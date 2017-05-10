News By Tag
Fremont College Announces 2017 Commencement Speaker, Christine Simmons
Los Angeles business and civic leader will share her passion for entrepreneurship and public service.
Simmons is a trailblazer in the civic and private sector with more than two decades of diversified experience with a commitment to leadership and service. Her career has soared in the upper echelons of Los Angeles' civic, business, sport and political arenas.
Simmons is in her third season leading all aspects of the team's business operations including ticket and sponsorship sales and service, marketing, game operations, communications, community relations and finance.
Her dedication and passion for giving back is illustrated by her role on the advisory council of Better Futures for Thomazeau, a grassroots organization that lends aid to impoverished communities in Haiti.
Prior to joining the Sparks, she was an Executive Vice President with Magic Johnson Enterprises where she would evaluate investment opportunities and was responsible for business development. With over a decade of leadership experience in creating strategic alliances, leading business development and driving corporate initiatives, Christine has worked with many Fortune 500 corporations and multi-million dollar companies.
A proud UCLA graduate, she serves as President of the Board of the UCLA Alumni Association and was recently named one of the inaugural Remarkable Women of UC by UC Janet Napolitano.
Simmons' presence on campus and her success story will serve as a beacon of hope for graduating students, said Fremont College Chancellor Dr. Sabrina Kay.
"Christine is an inspiration at so many levels," Kay said. "We're both trying to reach young people with a view to make them the best they can be and want to be in life. Christine was someone who learned very early on that you grow when you're outside of your comfort zone. She persevered as the only female in her military police unit and stepped outside her comfort zone engaging in combat and carrying heavy guns and ammunition. I'm confident that our students are going to learn a lot from Renata and will be truly motivated by Renata's positive message."
The 2017 Fremont College Graduation ceremony will take place on Saturday, June 24, at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.
About Fremont College
The mission of Fremont College is to close the gap between the traditional classroom and the 21st-century workplace. As an innovator in professional education, Fremont College is invested in the innovative, relevant, and useful methods of learning including: an Ivy League-inspired project-based learning; vertically integrated apprenticeship learning; unbundled and just-in-time certifications;
Past Fremont College commencement speakers include: Brent Bushnell, Founder and CEO of Two Bit Circus; former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa;
