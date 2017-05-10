News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Jump Start Summer 2017 With A Fantastic Festival Line Up on Long Beach Island
Memorial Day Weekend sets up June with music, flavors, films and New Jersey Wines hosted on LBI for all to enjoy.
The following week is the return of the Lighthouse International Film Festival happening June 8-11. The festival in its 9th year and brings with it critically acclaimed independent films on all genres, as well as industry specialists, panel discussions, film maker breakfasts and after parties. Southern Ocean County Chamber is a long time sponsor of the event and offers its Visitor Center at 265 West Ninth Street in Ship Bottom as its festival headquarters each year. An all access pass can be purchased in advance, as well as tickets for individual screenings through the lighthouseflimfestival.org website. Festival events are happening at various times and locations throughout LBI.
Uncork and Pour into Summer on Friday June 16 4-8pm and Saturday June 17 noon to 6pm for the 6th Annual Pour Into Summer Wine Festival at Taylor Avenue Waterfront in Beach Haven. Friday afternoon presents live music from Ned Ryerson & The Groundhogs, a variety of wine inspired crafters and specialty items, as well as award winning New Jersey Wineries and Vineyards. Those participating include Amalthea Cellars, Coda Rossa Winery, DiMatteo Vineyards, Monroeville Vineyard, Plagido's Winery, Sharrott Winery, Tomasello Winery, Valenzano Winery, Villari Vineyards and Wagonhouse Winery. Local restaurants will be on hand providing gourmet picnic items. Advance tickets are available for $15, spectators and under 21 are free to enter. Admission includes souvenir wine glass, sampling and sales of over 200 New Jersey wines. To purchase tickets go to Southern Ocean County Chamber website www.visitLBIregion.com and click on Wine Festival link.
Make the most of your visit to the Long Beach Island Region and download the 2017 Land & Sea Guide, watch videos and plan your stay at https://visitlbiregion.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse