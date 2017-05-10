Tech Mahindra Ranked Amongst the Top 15 Global Tech Services Brand

Brand Value grows 21% fuelled by its Digital Transformation initiatives; Potential to be in the top-5 technology services brands by 2020

-- Tech Mahindra, a specialist in Digital Transformation, Consulting, Services and Business Re-engineering and Brand Finance, the world's foremost independent branded business valuation consultancy announced Tech Mahindra's entry into the Top-20 global tech services brands list (by brand value) in 2017, ranked at No. 14, with an impressive growth of 21% over the previous fiscal.Brand Finance is an independent valuation and strategy consultancy. It advises organisations on how to maximise value through effective management of brands and other intangible assets and is world-renowned for its pioneering work in brand valuation. Brand Finance helped to shape the internationally recognised standard for brand valuation, ISO 10668, and is one of just a select group of firms to hold the certification. Brand Finance was founded in London 1996 and now has offices in over 25 countries. http://brandfinance.com/Underscoring this achievement, Mr. David Haigh, Founder and CEO of Brand Finance commented, "Tech Mahindra has delivered excellent brand value growth of 21%. Its brand transformation journey from being an Information Technology player to a Digital Transformation partner has shown great progress. With its new brand promise of 'Connected World, Connected Experiences' and the right brand investments, Tech Mahindra has all the potential to be in the top 5 by 2020."Tech Mahindra has recently embarked on a massive brand building campaign globally forging strategic partnerships with several Global Media Groups, local Governments and Trade Councils, to bring alive its "Connected World. Connected Experiences."promise. The Company aspires to consolidate and improve its position through significant brand investments aligned to its core strategy in delivering tangible "experience"outcomes to its 900+ customers worldwide. The Company's Techbets will deliver DIGITALISATION, AUTOMATION, VERTICALISATION, INNOVATION and DISRUPTION (#DAVID), readying its customers to face the digital future with products, platforms, design, experience and knowledge.Celebrating this moment,"We are immensely glad to have entered the veritable brand club and would like to thank our associates, partners and customers, for helping place our brand where it deserves to be. We have embraced Digital Transformation as the bedrock of our brand journey, at a time when connectedness and experiences are the fundamentals for any business and consumer across all aspects of daily living. Our brand will constantly endeavour to reflect this, as we Run better, Change faster and Grow greater for our stakeholders."