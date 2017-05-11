News By Tag
June Free First Thursday Night Features Matisse, Curator Talk, Dance, Book Signing, and More
June 1, 5–9 p.m.; First 50 Guests Receive Free Admission to "Matisse and American Art," Courtesy of TD Bank
The June event will be the final Free First Thursday Night opportunity to see the groundbreaking and highly acclaimed special exhibition Matisse and American Art before it closes June 18. A special exhibition fee of $6 applies for this exhibition; members and children under 12 see it free! The first 50 people at the June Free First Thursday Night will receive complimentary special exhibition admission courtesy of TD Bank. Arrive early to beat the crowd—to ensure the best viewing experience, capacity is limited within the exhibition space.
Free First Thursday Night features several ways to take a deeper dive into the exhibition, including a curator talk with MAM Chief Curator Gail Stavitsky at 6 p.m. Roaming docents will be available to provide more information on the art on view, and a guided tour of the related exhibition Janet Taylor Pickett: The Matisse Series will take place at 6:30 p.m.
Free First Thursday Night also celebrates all the arts, from literature to dance. In June, the Museum welcomes Claire Rosen, award-winning artist named among Forbes "30 Brightest under 30" for a book signing of her first book Imaginarium. At 7 and 8 p.m., "Minister of Movement" Ledell Watts will lead dance ensembles in Leir Hall. Guests can also meet and greet with members of the Museum's African American Cultural Committee.
Weather permitting, live music and cash bar will move outside on the lawn. The featured musical group is the flute ensemble from Montclair Community Band. The Art Bar at MAM, a cornerstone of Free First Thursday Night, is presented in partnership with Krug Catering at Orange Lawn Tennis Club. Try new signature cocktails, wine selections, and NJ Beer Co. beer, the exclusive beer of Free First Thursday Night. Museum members receive a discount at the bar. Then, grab a bite from June's featured food vendors, including French Quarter, Ann's Catering, and Frost 321!
Discover your creativity at Free First Thursday Night! MAM's Yard School of Art Draw Along Workshop offers a free session with a clothed model and guided art instruction with Julian Tejera. Kids' Creativity Center is a drop-off workshop for children (ages 5+). Students will learn to use fine art materials in an age-appropriate project led by experienced art educators, while parents enjoy all the fun of Free First Thursday Night. Class fee of $25 per child includes themed project, small-group art instruction, and all materials. One-hour time slots can be reserved in advance at montclairartmuseum.org;
Free First Thursday Nights take place the first Thursday of the month (October–June)
