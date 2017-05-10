News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New PYA White Paper: Fee-For-Service Population Health Management Services
PYA (Pershing Yoakley & Associates), a national healthcare consulting and accounting firm, has released a white paper to assist providers develop population health management skills to succeed under alternative payment models.
PYA's new white paper, Fee-For-Service Population Health Management Services: Getting Paid Now to Prepare for the Future, provides a return-on-investment analysis for a hypothetical 10-physician primary care practice to demonstrate that FFS payments for population health management (PHM) services can support and fund the staffing and infrastructure necessary to transition to new payment and delivery models.
According to the paper, "While an FFS PHM program provides an immediate revenue opportunity for physician practices, the real value in these programs comes from positioning providers for success under emerging alternative payment models. Although harder to quantify at this time, the ability to provide the right care at the right time for the right patient is critical to successfully managing value-based reimbursement."
PYA's professionals bring a wealth of experience and expertise to assist in the transition to, and valuation of, alternative payment arrangements. Through its Population Health Ascend suite of products, PYA offers suitably designed plans that incentivize behavior change, helping providers attain population health goals.
To view the white paper in full: http://www.pyapc.com/
About PYA
For over three decades, PYA (Pershing Yoakley & Associates, P.C.), a national healthcare consulting firm, has helped clients navigate and derive value amid complex challenges related to regulatory compliance, mergers and acquisitions, governance, business valuations and fair market value assessments, multi-unit business and clinical integrations, best practices, tax and assurance, business analysis, and operations optimization.
PYA's steadfast commitment to an unwavering client-centric culture has served the firm's clients well. PYA consistently is ranked among the Top 20 healthcare consulting firms in the U.S. by Modern Healthcare. PYA affiliate companies offer clients world-class data analytics, professional real estate development and advisory resources for healthcare providers, comprehensive claims audits for self-insured Fortune 500 companies, wealth management and retirement plan administration, and business transitions consulting.
PYA assists clients in all 50 states from offices in Atlanta, Kansas City, Knoxville, Nashville, and Tampa. For more information, please visit http://www.pyapc.com.
Contact
Mike Levesque, Sr. Dir. of Business Strategy
Rachel Martin, Marketing Comm.Coordinator
***@pyapc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse