Send Me Sunshine: fave4 launches sunless super tanner

Pro hair and beauty brand fave4 has elevated the self-tanner market with the launch of Send Me Sunshine, a sunless super tanner featuring customizable color.
 
DALLAS - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Sending out an SOS for sun-kissed skin? Get ready to soak in the sun with fave4's first sunless tanner.

Ready, set, GLOW! Build and maintain a natural-looking tan while hydrating skin for a gorgeous glow all year round! DHA + Argan, Almond and Avocado oil bring their A-game to help develop and maintain a golden glow with daily use for all skin types.

Beachy glow has never been easier to achieve, and the color is customizable based on if you want your tan to look like a few hours in the sun, a day at the beach, or an entire week in Tahiti.

Favorite for:

- Creating a buildable and natural-looking tan

- Extending the life of your current tan

- Totally hydrated skin with a gorgeous glow

- Super soft skin and fresh tropical scent

- No color transfer or need to shower after application

Formulated free of gluten and parabens.

Size: 6.5 fl. oz. / 192 mL

Retail Price: $24

Available at fave4.com. For more information and high-res images, contact alex@fave4.com

Join us on Instagram for more behind the scenes product creation, usage tips and launch features @fave4hair

Contact
Alex Andrews
***@fave4.com
End
Source:fave4
Email:***@fave4.com Email Verified
Tags:Sunless Tanner, Self Tanner, Lotion
Industry:Beauty
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
