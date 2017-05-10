News By Tag
Promotional Marketing Expert Danette Gossett Promotes A Display of Patriotism
MIAMI, FL– May 16, 2017 – Danette Gossett, Founder of Gossett Marketing Communications, Inc., Co-Founder of Promotions Resource, LLC, and co-author of the best-selling book, Transform, recently posted a new blog on her website entitled, "Marketing In Memoriam." Keep patriotism alive is the theme of Ms. Gossett's latest blog.
Gossett writes, "Our two summer holidays, Memorial Day and Independence Day, top the list of the most exciting holidays of the entire year for several reasons." She continues adding, "First, Memorial Day, besides marking the beginning of long lazy days and summer fun, this holiday honors the men and women who have died while serving in the U.S. military."
Adding a little historical perspective, Gossett states, "The holiday originated following the Civil War, according to history.com, and according to the site, the war, "claimed more lives than any conflict in U.S. history and required the establishment of the country's first national cemeteries."
"July 4th or Independence Day," states Gossett, "is our country's birthday. It is the day every American celebrates the 13 colonies liberation from English rule, which led to the formation of the United States."
Gossett points out that, "Both of these holidays are opportunities for businesses large and small to promote the memory of those who have fought for our freedoms and those who have given their lives for our freedom. However your company takes part in the promotions and celebrations you can count on us to provide you with all of the star-spangled items you'll need."
Read the entire blog at http://www.gossettmktg.com/
About Danette Gossett
Danette brings more than 30 years of experience developing advertising campaigns, direct marketing programs and sales promotions to her clients. Prior to starting her companies, she worked for New York advertising agencies including Saatchi & Saatchi & Lowe Marschalk. Her corporate experience included National Advertising Director for Avis Rent a Car Systems, Inc., and Director of Marketing Services for Royal Caribbean Cruise Line.
Click here to find out more about Gossett Marketing: http://www.gossettmktg.com/
About Gossett Marketing
Gossett Marketing is celebrating its 23rd year as a promotional marketing agency. We strive to become your partner in business, not just another vendor. We approach every project utilizing our more than 33 years of New York advertising agency and corporate marketing experience to bring creative solutions to all your promotional marketing needs. We know how to drive results with promotional marketing programs. We strive to understand your brand strategy and will ensure your message integrity.
