One of the Top-3 Most Profitable US Law Firms Chooses Opus 2 Magnum On-Premise
Opus 2 Magnum On-Premise Chosen for Transcript Management and Case Analysis The cloud platform enables all case team members to easily share case-related work product regardless of location, and standardizes the workflow across cases and teams.
The law firm licensed the On-Premise version of the Opus 2 Magnum cloud platform to satisfy the data security protocols required by the firm's financial-industry clients—entities that avoid the use of traditional cloud services. Opus 2's use of cutting-edge server "containerization"
"In the past two years, corporate clients have become increasingly influential in the technology that is used by their outside counsel, particularly in terms of cloud tools," said Graham Smith-Bernal, founder and CEO for Opus 2 International. "We've developed the on-premise version of Opus 2 Magnum so that every law firm can benefit from its collaborative nature—even if they are not in a position to leverage cloud-based services."
More than 200 of the firm's attorneys will gain full use of Magnum's self-contained, yet dynamic workspaces for case analysis and transcript management. By nurturing client evidentiary material and cross-practice work product side-by-side in Opus 2 Magnum, this firm has successfully accelerated its workflows and reclaimed network storage for its internal files.
Opus 2's client portfolio includes 100 percent of the Sweet Sixteen Trans-Atlantic Law Firms, the AmLaw Global 2013 Top 10 firms, the Magic Circle and the Big Four Consulting Firms, which use Opus 2 Magnum to collaborate on litigation matters.
To learn more about Opus 2 Magnum for case analysis and transcript management, please visit www.opus2.com or call +1 888 960 3117 for a demonstration.
About Opus 2 Magnum
Opus 2 Magnum is a private, cloud-based workspace from which litigators, co-counsel and experts share transcripts, key documents, exhibits, video and research and collaborate on work product for deposition and trial preparation. The collaborative workspaces unite team members so they may jointly, or individually, dissect the salient aspects of testimony and evidence, develop questioning strategies and organize the material to be presented to the court. To date, clients have used Magnum for all stages of the litigation lifecycle—from deposition preparation, to meet and confer conferences to collaboration around discovery requests and litigation preparation, and now arbitration.
About Opus 2
Opus 2 is the only worldwide legal services company that blends sophisticated cloud technology with court reporting excellence to modernize evidence management during high-stakes matters across the globe— including litigation, arbitration hearings, depositions (US) and government inquiries. For more information about Opus 2, visit opus2.com or call +1 888¬960¬3117.
