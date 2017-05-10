 
News By Tag
* Legaltech
* Law Firm
* Case Management
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Francisco
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
16151413121110


One of the Top-3 Most Profitable US Law Firms Chooses Opus 2 Magnum On-Premise

Opus 2 Magnum On-Premise Chosen for Transcript Management and Case Analysis The cloud platform enables all case team members to easily share case-related work product regardless of location, and standardizes the workflow across cases and teams.
 
 
Opus 2
Opus 2
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Legaltech
* Law Firm
* Case Management

Industry:
* Legal

Location:
* San Francisco - California - US

SAN FRANCISCO - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Opus 2 International, a global litigation services and software development company, today announced that one of the most prestigious and profitable law firms in the US has selected Opus 2 Magnum™ cloud software for firm-wide transcript management and case collaboration behind its firewall. This Top-3 firm is distinguished by its approach to cross-functional collaboration: involving team members from multiple practice areas in every matter and applying the collective insight to the case strategies. Opus 2 Magnum software complements the firm's unique collaborative process and makes the collective work product more valuable than is possible when stored in disparate network drives.

The law firm licensed the On-Premise version of the Opus 2 Magnum cloud platform to satisfy the data security protocols required by the firm's financial-industry clients—entities that avoid the use of traditional cloud services. Opus 2's use of cutting-edge server "containerization" yields an identical user experience to the traditional hosted version, but the environment exists entirely behind the firm's firewall. This configuration enables the law firm to maintain their own case data and work product while Opus 2 remotely administers the software platform that is wrapped around it.

"In the past two years, corporate clients have become increasingly influential in the technology that is used by their outside counsel, particularly in terms of cloud tools," said Graham Smith-Bernal, founder and CEO for Opus 2 International. "We've developed the on-premise version of Opus 2 Magnum so that every law firm can benefit from its collaborative nature—even if they are not in a position to leverage cloud-based services."

More than 200 of the firm's attorneys will gain full use of Magnum's self-contained, yet dynamic workspaces for case analysis and transcript management. By nurturing client evidentiary material and cross-practice work product side-by-side in Opus 2 Magnum, this firm has successfully accelerated its workflows and reclaimed network storage for its internal files.

Opus 2's client portfolio includes 100 percent of the Sweet Sixteen Trans-Atlantic Law Firms, the AmLaw Global 2013 Top 10 firms, the Magic Circle and the Big Four Consulting Firms, which use Opus 2 Magnum to collaborate on litigation matters.

To learn more about Opus 2 Magnum for case analysis and transcript management, please visit www.opus2.com or call +1 888 960 3117 for a demonstration.

###

About Opus 2 Magnum

Opus 2 Magnum is a private, cloud-based workspace from which litigators, co-counsel and experts share transcripts, key documents, exhibits, video and research and collaborate on work product for deposition and trial preparation. The collaborative workspaces unite team members so they may jointly, or individually, dissect the salient aspects of testimony and evidence, develop questioning strategies and organize the material to be presented to the court. To date, clients have used Magnum for all stages of the litigation lifecycle—from deposition preparation, to meet and confer conferences to collaboration around discovery requests and litigation preparation, and now arbitration.

About Opus 2

  Opus 2 is the only worldwide legal services company that blends sophisticated cloud technology with court reporting excellence to modernize evidence management during high-stakes matters across the globe— including litigation, arbitration hearings, depositions (US) and government inquiries. For more information about Opus 2, visit opus2.com or call +1 888¬960¬3117.

Contact
Brenda Mahedy, Head of Marketing
Opus 2
***@opus2.com
End
Source:Opus 2
Email:***@opus2.com Email Verified
Tags:Legaltech, Law Firm, Case Management
Industry:Legal
Location:San Francisco - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Plat4orm PR News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share