News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Revcor Awarded Elite Supplier Status By Greenheck Fan Corporation
Illinois Company Achieves Distinction For The Second Year Running
"It's an honor for Revcor to be recognized once again as an Elite Supplier by Greenheck", says Paul Vogel, Revcor VP Sales & Marketing. "Greenheck is a world class organization and I commend their exceptional efforts to create an environment of partnership. This achievement is the result of great focus, communication, and teamwork between the two organizations."
Revcor provides Greenheck with custom-designed impellers for their Tempered Air Product Applications and axial fan line. With over seventy years of experience in airflow engineering and manufacturing Revcor can provide solutions for any airflow project.
For more information visit http://www.revcor.com and http://www.greenheck.com.
Contact
Ian Treviranus
***@revcor.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse