Revcor Awarded Elite Supplier Status By Greenheck Fan Corporation

-- Revcor was recently awarded Elite Supplier status by Greenheck Fan Corporation, a leading manufacturer of air-movement and control equipment. Greenheck recognizes a supplier as "Elite" if they consistently meet high standards for on-time delivery, product quality, cost improvement, purchasing support, and technical support. This is the second year in a row Revcor has achieved the Elite Supplier distinction."It's an honor for Revcor to be recognized once again as an Elite Supplier by Greenheck", says Paul Vogel, Revcor VP Sales & Marketing. "Greenheck is a world class organization and I commend their exceptional efforts to create an environment of partnership. This achievement is the result of great focus, communication, and teamwork between the two organizations."Revcor provides Greenheck with custom-designed impellers for their Tempered Air Product Applications and axial fan line. With over seventy years of experience in airflow engineering and manufacturing Revcor can provide solutions for any airflow project.For more information visit http://www.revcor.com and http://www.greenheck.com.