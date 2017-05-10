News By Tag
Funding Int'l Projects, LATAM Market Opportunities
Essential Int'l Webinars from Emerging & Frontier Markets Association
For example, EFMA has teamed up with the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) to provide webinars like these free of charge:
• Quantifying market opportunities in Latin America's cities
• China's supply-side structural reform: Progress and outlook
• The Chinese Consumer in 2030
• Iran: Scenarios, opportunities and challenges facing investors
• Emerging cities, outbound investment and macroeconomic development in China
• ASEAN cities: Stirring the melting pot
• Europe stretched to the limit: Crunch time for EU?
• How to evaluate and assess global risks before entering new markets
• Regional Update: Middle East and North Africa
• Country Update: Argentina
• Sub-Saharan Africa: At a turning point?
To view these EIU webinars
EFMA has also developed many authoritative webinars on Africa. One needs to be a member of EFMA to view. These include topics like
• How to Get Africa-Focused Projects Funded by Private Equity and Institutional Investors
• Unlocking the Secrets of US Lending in Africa
• OPIC: Expanding Horizons for U.S. Businesses in Africa
• Safer Entry Point: Botswana
• Solutions to Non-Tariff Barriers in Africa
• Maximizing and Protecting Your Investment in Africa
• Essential Tools for Accelerating Growth in East Africa
• Safe Entry points for Doing Business in Ethiopia:
• And Many Others
The Emerging and Frontier Markets Association (EFMA) focuses on providing tax, legal and financial information to help executives and professionals gain the insight they need to operate successfully in the fastest growing emerging markets in Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America.
Private Chat Network. Members can make use of our private chat network. Members will use our 1to1 format to have meaningful conversations with colleagues doing business in emerging and frontier markets. Members will be able to gain advice, share ideas, best practices and industry topics.
Free or Low Cost Seminars and Webinars. Members will also be able to attend for free or at a reduced rate our many conferences and webinars. Here are some we have produced recently:
• Conference on "Supply Chain Risks & Rewards in Emerging Markets." Also sponsored by Baker McKenzie, Deloitte, Trace Int., Zurich Insurance, and AON.
• Conference on "Doing the Deal with Africa." Also sponsored by Baker McKenzie, PWC, and Dentons
• Conference to review the major trade developments from Baker McKenzie's international trade compliance lawyers from around the world.
• Webinar: "Negotiating Cyber Insurance: Assessing Worldwide Coverage"
Online forum and Ask an Expert. Members of EFMA may participate in our online forum for members to share advice on doing business in emerging markets or use our Ask an Expert feature to be introduced to Experts in the particular jurisdiction. There are experts available throughout Africa and in places like Vietnam, South Africa and France and other introductions can be made as well.
Participating Organizations. Some of the firms that have benefited from our programs are Zurich Insurance, Medtronic, Software Alliance, Merck, AmeriHealth Caritas, Scottrade, Fedex, Sears, Oracle, Fitbit, DHL, Wells Fargo, Deloitte, PWC, Ernst & Young, many major law firms, and many others.
EFMA is a resource for professionals involved with emerging markets from around the world who want to educate themselves, build their careers, and connect with others to share solutions to multinational corporate problems. Individual and corporate memberships are available.
To join EFMA go to
