Myndshft Technologies is Now a Member of the Galvanize Phoenix Campus

MESA, Ariz. - May 17, 2017



Galvanize campuses are known as vibrant communities that connect local entrepreneurs, startups, coders, and driven individuals. Myndshft looks to collaborate with start-ups, social innovators, and leading technology companies through their membership in Galvanize.



"We are thrilled that Myndshft has joined the Galvanize community. Their innovative work with big data and the philosophy of collaboration to drive engagement is a perfect complement to our community," commented Diana Vowels, Galvanize General Manager. "Our data science students and entrepreneurs can learn from this team, so it's great to have them present on our campus."



Myndshft is working at the intersection of IoT, fast data and machines through CognitiveBus, their cognitive IoT platform as a service. Already proven in manufacturing, warehousing, energy management and supply chain, CognitiveBus is squarely targeted at solving problems that require instantaneous event detection and immediate response through intelligent automation.



"We're excited to have the opportunity to be a part of Galvanize. Diana and team have done an incredible job building an organization and environment that puts Phoenix amongst the elite for innovation and entrepreneurship," said Myndshft CEO Ron Wince. "We're looking forward to finding opportunities to work with some of the start-ups in Galvanize as well as supporting the growth of IoT in the local community and region."



The Phoenix location will be Myndshft's 4th office with other offices in Mesa, AZ, Bangalore, IN, and Des Moines, IA.



About Galvanize, Inc.

Galvanize is a dynamic tech learning community that offers education, workspace and networking for students, startups and large companies. Galvanize teaches web development, data science and data engineering to students, offers support and workspace to over 700 member companies and provides over 200 networking events across nine urban campuses throughout the nation. Galvanize campuses bring together entrepreneurs, students, investors, mentors, and great people and companies to develop the skills, mindset and networks necessary to thrive in a technology driven world. To learn more about Galvanize, visit



About Myndshft Technologies LLC

Myndshft is working at the intersection of human-centered design, big data, and cognitive computing. Through our own Cognitive Internet of Things platform-as- a-service we are co-developing smart, connected applications for manufacturing, fulfillment and logistics, commerce, healthcare, and financial services. For more information about Myndshft, visit



