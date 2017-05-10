News By Tag
4 Ways To Seek Help For Your Web Design
So what can you do to make your website stand out and look professional?
1) Reading online articles
In the Internet age, Google seems to hold the answers to every question known to man. There are plenty of websites that can explain basic web design or coding to you. The disadvantage of these sites is that without a basic understanding of coding or HTML, articles like this can be confusing and time consuming.
2) YouTube tutorial videos
One way of making things clearer can be to use YouTube tutorial videos to help you make design changes to your website. You can find tutorial videos online for most of the major basic web design sites such as WordPress, Blogger, or Shopify. These videos set out step-by-step instructions on how to change the look of your website, add in new features, or alter existing parts.
As with working from articles, doing more complex design work from YouTube tutorials can be complicated. This method is good at keeping costs low, but can also be confusing and time consuming. Also, unless you are running a dual screen set up, it can also be fiddly to switch between screens on every step.
3) Hiring "that guy" you know who builds websites
There is no limit to the number of people who claim to offer professional web design services these days. Chances are we all know a friend of a friend who might be able to help you build your website. This can also be a useful way of saving money, but there are some real downsides to this method and results can vary dramatically.
Whilst you may end up with a professional looking product, there is no guarantee about the standard of work that will be provided. You are also at the mercy of your friends timetable, since this kind of work is usually done on the side.
Requesting alterations can become awkward and it is also unlikely that you will get any assistance maintaining your site, or making any additional stylistic changes you may want to make down the road.
4) Using a professional service like https://www.janbaskdigitaldesign.com
If what you want is a professional, custom made website that stands out from the rest, the best and easiest option is to use a professional web developer, such as GMG. Working together with your developer you can update or redesign your existing website, or work together on building a new site that properly reflects your personality, brand, or ethos.
From a properly designed website flow map, to a tailored user experience, working with a professional can help you deliver a memorable user experience on your site and help give the right impression to your visitors.
