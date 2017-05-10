Mubakkir Arabic Early Reading Assessment to be Released in September

Test Developed in Partnership with the Arab Thought Foundation

-- Experts agree that early and frequent measurement of young learners' progress toward the acquisition of early literacy skills is an essential element for developing successful readers and writers.Created in partnership with the Arab Thought Foundation (ATF) to promote early literacy skills in young learners, the Mubakkir Arabic Early Reading Assessment from Diglossia is part of the ATF's efforts to improve the teaching and learning of Arabic throughout the Arab world. The assessment is funded by the Arabi 21 Project, created by the ATF with support from King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology.Building on the experiences of researchers and educators who have developed similar tools in other languages, and combined with the innovative use of evolving capabilities in mobile computing, the Mubakkir Arabic early reading assessment gives teachers and administrators a powerful and easy-to-use tool for the systematic gathering, recording, and interpreting of student data to inform effective instruction and intervention.As a progress monitoring tool, the assessment will make it easy for teachers to maintain a running record of every student's progress towards meeting the benchmark requirements for each of six to ten pre-reading and early reading skills that have been identified by experts as essential to the development of reading fluency in young learners.As a formative assessment tool, the detailed data obtained from regular administration of the test will give teachers the diagnostic information they need to provide every child with meaningful formative feedback, and to develop personalized, evidence-based remediation and intervention strategies tailored to each child's individual needs.To fully monitor progress, the test should be administered no less frequently than once every six weeks. More frequent administrations will provide more meaningful information, particularly where reliable Response to Intervention (RTI) data is desired. Mubakkir consists of two components: laminated test sheets to elicit oral responses from students in a one-on-one test administration, and a mobile application that captures responses and keeps a running record of progress. A full range of reports are available on a customizable dashboard. Mubakkir is scheduled to be released September 2017.Mimi Jett, Diglossia Co-Founder and CEO, is excited about the release.Diglossia USA, LLC, launched in 2014 as a global language assessment company dedicated to fostering language development and literacy throughout the Middle East and North Africa. We partner with leading language experts, academics and educational institutions to develop strategic, data-driven solutions to the unique challenges of modern language education. Our suite of language assessments provides educators with valid and reliable data to help understand individual student progress and make informed decisions on program effectiveness, adopting new curricula, and targeting professional development needs. Diglossia FZ-LLC is a wholly owned UAE subsidiary, licensed and registered through the twofour54 Media Zone Authority and located in Abu Dhabi at the new North Park office building.The Arab Thought Foundation is an international, independent non-profit and non-governmental organization based in Beirut (Lebanon), founded by His Royal Highness, Prince Khalid Al Faisal in the year 2000. It is a solidarity initiative between business community & intellectuals to promote pride in the Arab nation's core values and identity and achieve Arab cultural cohesiveness, while being open to other cultures of the world. Education is an integral part of the Foundation's development and cultural mission, and the Foundation is focused on Arab educational and teaching reforms by sponsoring a variety of innovative projects that address the needs of the region.Arabi 21 is an Arab culture, education and renaissance driven project created by the Foundation with support from King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology. The project envisions a future where any Arab citizen can acquire some education level throughout their life.