ReachBright's Higher Ed Tech Experts Highlight the Benefits of Big Data
The creators of the inbound marketing for higher education tool ReachBright define "big data" in their new report.
"Big data software, like ReachBright, allows schools to improve both enrollment and advancement,"
For example, she explains, schools can use big data to look back at the performance of past students and see which prospects will succeed. Meanwhile, big data proves beneficial to advancement officials by giving them the ability to track donor history, predict donations, and even shape communications with donors to keep them engaged and connected to campus.
Although big data is bringing big changes to the higher education industry, not everyone is pleased. Wills says that the sheer wealth of data an institution can collect can be overwhelming. However, she explains that it is important to strike a balance.
"Big data cannot replace human interactions and we don't expect it to," she says, giving the example of her own company's software. "ReachBright doesn't try to give schools all of the answers. Instead, it simply gives them the tools and information they'll need to make more informed decisions and actions moving forward."
Read the full report to learn more about big data and how it benefits colleges and universities around the country: http://blog.reachbright.com/
For more information about the solutions ReachBright provides, visit: http://www.Reachbright.com
About KDG: KDG (formerly the Kyle David Group) is a leading provider of web development for higher education. With over 16 years of experience in using technology to help education clients improve their enrollment, campus climate, and alumni participation through higher education crowdfunding, website design, and enrollment management, KDG has developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets.
Keri Lindenmuth
***@kyledavidgroup.com
