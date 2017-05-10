 
Buster Creative Wins Award at the Prestigious National Aster Awards 2017

 
 
Buster Creative, Inc.
Buster Creative, Inc. • 847.775.1525
 
NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Buster Creative, a healthcare marketing and creative agency on Chicago's North Shore, was named a Silver Award winner at the National Aster Awards 2017. The honor was presented in the Medical Devices: Direct Mail Piece category for the CeraPlus: Great Barrier Relief Direct Mail Campaign, submitted on behalf of Hollister Incorporated, Ostomy Care.

"We are pleased to be awarded for our strategic insight and creativity. It is always gratifying when the industry recognizes your talent," noted Alice Hlavin, the firm's Creative Director.


The Aster Awards Program is an elite national competition that began in 2002 and is dedicated to recognizing the nation's most talented healthcare marketing professionals for outstanding excellence in advertising. Winning entries, judged by a diverse panel of industry experts, are published in Marketing Healthcare Today magazine.

About Hollister Incorporated
Hollister Incorporated is an independent, employee-owned company that develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products and services worldwide. The company develops and manufactures products for ostomy care, continence care, critical care and wound care, and also develops educational support materials for patients and healthcare professionals. Hollister Incorporated has been serving healthcare professionals and consumers for more than 95 years and is committed to making life more rewarding and dignified for people who use its products and services. Headquartered in Libertyville, Illinois, Hollister has manufacturing and distribution centers on three continents and sells in more than 80 countries around the world. www.Hollister.com.

About Buster Creative, Inc.
Buster Creative is a woman-owned, full-service, healthcare marketing and creative agency specializing in pharmaceutical, medical device, laboratory diagnostics, healthcare educational, and healthcare IT marketing. Founded in 1993 by Alice Hlavin, Buster Creative develops and creates programs for sales and training support, brand and awareness building, and new product launches.

For more information, please contact George Demet at (847) 775-1525, visit www.bustercreative.com, or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn: @bustercreative

Buster Creative, Inc.
901 Martin Luther King Jr Drive  •  North Chicago, IL 60064  •  p: 847.775.1525
http://www.bustercreative.com

Media Contact
Lizmarie Orengo
8475797162
***@bustercreative.com
Click to Share