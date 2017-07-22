 
Industry News





The Face In The Wall - To Be Released On DVD Internationally July, 22nd, 2017

One of 2017's freshest new science fiction thriller movies, 360 Sound and Vision's ,"The Face In The Wall", debuts July 22 on DVD, Digital Download, and Video on Demand.
 
 
the face in the wall 360 sound and vision
the face in the wall 360 sound and vision
 
NEW YORK - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- One of 2017's  freshest new science fiction action movies, 360 Sound and Vision's ,"The Face In The Wall", debuts  July 22nd on DVD, Blu Ray, Digital Download, and Video on Demand. This movie will be available for purchase at various nationwide retailers and online. The Face In The Wall is a fresh new take on science fiction and will become a smarter choice for today's consumers who are hungry for new and original stories.

The Face In The Wall is about Calvin Jessup (Frantz Lecoeur), a freelance videographer working on a low budget video production with director Bruce Leiderman (Mark C. Fullhardt) and sound man Jimmy DiCarlo (Jonah Ehrenreich), but when he sees a mysterious face in a wall of an old film location that only him and a few friends can see, things start to get a little weird. Is it a ghost, a spirit or a lost soul, is there paranormal activity within their midst? Find out in The Face In The Wall..

Shot in lush cinematic HD format with stylized camera angles,  an engaging cinematic score and spectacular visual effects.

The Face In The Wall will be released July 22, 2017 and will be available internationally online and in retail outlets. The Face In The Wall will also be available as a VoD (Video on-Demand), through various VoD partners such as Amazon Video on Demand, Netflix and others.

The Face In The Wall, is written and directed by Dwayne Buckle and stars Frantz Lecoeur, Jonah Ehrenreich, Victoria Guthrie & Mark C. Fullhardt

         Street Date July 22, 2017.

The films trailer can be seen at the link below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O-RFE4-4nP4



The Official Website of 360 Sound and Vision

http://www.360soundandvision.com

Info@360soundandvision.com
***@360soundandvision.com
Source:360 Sound and Vision
Email:***@360soundandvision.com Email Verified
