The Face In The Wall - To Be Released On DVD Internationally July, 22nd, 2017
One of 2017's freshest new science fiction thriller movies, 360 Sound and Vision's ,"The Face In The Wall", debuts July 22 on DVD, Digital Download, and Video on Demand.
The Face In The Wall is about Calvin Jessup (Frantz Lecoeur), a freelance videographer working on a low budget video production with director Bruce Leiderman (Mark C. Fullhardt) and sound man Jimmy DiCarlo (Jonah Ehrenreich), but when he sees a mysterious face in a wall of an old film location that only him and a few friends can see, things start to get a little weird. Is it a ghost, a spirit or a lost soul, is there paranormal activity within their midst? Find out in The Face In The Wall..
Shot in lush cinematic HD format with stylized camera angles, an engaging cinematic score and spectacular visual effects.
The Face In The Wall will be released July 22, 2017 and will be available internationally online and in retail outlets. The Face In The Wall will also be available as a VoD (Video on-Demand), through various VoD partners such as Amazon Video on Demand, Netflix and others.
The Face In The Wall, is written and directed by Dwayne Buckle and stars Frantz Lecoeur, Jonah Ehrenreich, Victoria Guthrie & Mark C. Fullhardt
Street Date July 22, 2017.
The films trailer can be seen at the link below:
https://www.youtube.com/
The Official Website of 360 Sound and Vision
http://www.360soundandvision.com
Contact
Info@360soundandvision.com
***@360soundandvision.com
End
