United® Real Estate Announces Location and Theme for 2018 Annual Convention

-- UnitedReal Estate, a rapidly expanding real estate and franchise organization, announced today its annual convention will take place February 22-24, 2018, in Miami, Florida. The convention's theme for 2018, Viva United, emphasizes what the annual convention is about – a celebration of the company. Viva United – "Long Live United" – embraces the Latin culture present in Miami and highlights United's plan of looking forward to the future. The focus of the 2018 convention is to inspire United agents and brokers and help them realize they are a part of something larger than just a real estate company.Viva United's location will be at the Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay, the only marina-front downtown hotel in Miami. Located at the intersection of the Miami Arts and Design districts, the Marriott was chosen because it incorporates everything Miami has to offer, similar to United's all-encompassing business model. Viva United will be a celebration of the company featuring an awards ceremony, interactive education, and networking among the growing United network."Our 2017 convention, Unitedpalooza, was an overwhelming success but I am certain that Viva United will go above and beyond our agent and broker's expectations,"said Peter Giese, president of United Real Estate. "United is growing at an exciting pace and our agents are achieving tremendous success. Viva United will be the perfect way to celebrate those successes of the year and for our agents to learn the best practices in growing their business and incomes. We are looking forward to experiencing the energetic lifestyle in Miami while we prepare our agents for the exciting and lasting future ahead."The 3-day convention will be hosted at the Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay and hotel room reservations at the group rate are now available. Registration is open for the Viva United convention and will feature two levels of pricing including a limited number of specially-priced pre-sale tickets and general admission tickets. Guest tickets will also be available for purchase through the convention website.To learn more about United Real Estate visit UnitedRealEstate.com . To learn more about the Viva United convention or to register, visit VivaUnitedRealEstate.com.United Real Estate – a division of the United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to the challenges facing agents in the residential real estate brokerage industry. Providing the latest training, marketing and technology tools to both agents and brokers under a 100-percent commission strategy, United Real Estate makes it more profitable for an agent to sell real estate and for real estate brokers to leverage a complete system to better grow a successful, thriving real estate brokerage. Named as a "frontrunner"in the real estate industry in 2013, "part of the next generation of real estate brokers" in 2014, as well as being listed in the "Power 200 Most Influential"in 2015, 2016 and 2017 by the Stefan Swanepoel Power 200 TRENDS Report, United Real Estate has more than 60 offices and over 2,700 agents. Through a worldwide franchise solution, United continues to rapidly expand and was named to thefastest growing private companies in 2015 and 2016. Driven by an unwavering commitment to giving back, a pillar of United's core values and guiding principles, United Real Estate is proud to support and partner with Autism Speaks, the world's leading autism science and advocacy organization, as United's charity of choice.