United® Real Estate Announces Location and Theme for 2018 Annual Convention
Viva United's location will be at the Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay, the only marina-front downtown hotel in Miami. Located at the intersection of the Miami Arts and Design districts, the Marriott was chosen because it incorporates everything Miami has to offer, similar to United's all-encompassing business model. Viva United will be a celebration of the company featuring an awards ceremony, interactive education, and networking among the growing United network.
"Our 2017 convention, Unitedpalooza, was an overwhelming success but I am certain that Viva United will go above and beyond our agent and broker's expectations,"
The 3-day convention will be hosted at the Miami Marriott Biscayne Bay and hotel room reservations at the group rate are now available. Registration is open for the Viva United convention and will feature two levels of pricing including a limited number of specially-priced pre-sale tickets and general admission tickets. Guest tickets will also be available for purchase through the convention website.
To learn more about United Real Estate visit UnitedRealEstate.com. To learn more about the Viva United convention or to register, visit VivaUnitedRealEstate.com.
A Closer Look at United Real Estate
United Real Estate – a division of the United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to the challenges facing agents in the residential real estate brokerage industry. Providing the latest training, marketing and technology tools to both agents and brokers under a 100-percent commission strategy, United Real Estate makes it more profitable for an agent to sell real estate and for real estate brokers to leverage a complete system to better grow a successful, thriving real estate brokerage. Named as a "frontrunner"
