The Business Bank of St. Louis Celebrates 15th Anniversary
ST. LOUIS - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The Business Bank of St. Louis celebrated its 15th anniversary today. The Bank, which currently employs 75 team members and has $600 million in total assets, has its headquarters based in Clayton and focuses on serving the financial and banking needs of entrepreneurs, professionals and business owners.

Larry Kirby, The Business Bank of St. Louis President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "It has been a tremendous experience to lead this highly talented, dedicated group of professionals, and it has been an incredible honor to serve our customers and shareholders, many of whom have been with us since the beginning."

From day one, the Bank has focused on providing exceptional customer service, and sound financial and banking guidance to customers throughout the St. Louis region.  As the Bank has grown over the years, those guiding principles have remained the same and have helped the Bank create long-term relationships with customers from a diverse group of industries.

"The banking and business worlds are very different today than they were fifteen years ago, and our organization has continually adapted to an ever-changing economic climate in order to to help our clients achieve their personal and business goals.  I am excited about what the future holds for The Business Bank of St. Louis," added Kirby.

Celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, The Business Bank of St. Louis operates a full-service banking facility in the heart of the Clayton business district located at 8000 Maryland Avenue, Clayton, MO, 63105. The mission of the Bank and the primary focus of the team members is to be the leading financial partner for St. Louis' business owners, entrepreneurs and professionals who need customized solutions to guide them toward financial success. For more information, visit http://bbstl.com

Contact
Ann Marie Mayuga
***@ammcommunications.com
End
Source:The Business Bank of St. Louis
Email:***@ammcommunications.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
