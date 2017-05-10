 
John Robb To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday May 24th, 2017

John Robb will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live radio/tv show Wednesday May 24th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarshow.com.
 
 
NEW YORK - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- John Robb will be a featured guest on The Jimmy Star Show live radio/tv show hosted by King of Cool Jimmy Star along with Cool Man About Town Ron Russell to discuss his career and the entertainment industries at large. The Jimmy Star Show is tv/radio's coolest hit show, featuring the coolest in music, entertainment, fashion and pop culture, all from a fun industry insider perspective in a completely live, unedited fast-paced two-hour conversational format.

John Robb is the boss of one of the UK's leading music and culture website Louder Than War which has just been turned into a bi-monthly magazine, he is a regular radio and TV pundit and presenter and fronts the critically acclaimed and influential post punk band the Membranes whose 2015 double album about the Universe, life and death'Dark Matter/Dark Energy' has been getting great reviews worldwide. He also runs the UK's leading music and literally festival Louder Than Words and has written several best selling books on the likes of punk rock, the Stone Roses and is working on an upcoming book about the darker side of post punk…
He was the first person to interview Nirvana and invented the term 'Britpop' and was using the word grunge years before it become a term for music from Seattle!

The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of John Robb and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with him about his career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!

To hear/watch John Robb live on The Jimmy Star Show tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday May 24th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!

