Pushing the Envelope Recertified by State of Florida as Woman Owned Business

-- Pushing the Envelope, Inc. (PTE), a Fort Myers-based marketing communication firm, has recently been recertified by the State of Florida as a Statewide and Inter-Local Certified Business Enterprise in the Woman Owned Business category.According to the Florida Department of Management Services, "state certification is Florida's premier stamp of approval for minority, women, and service-disabled veteran business enterprises. It is widely accepted across the State of Florida in the private sector as well as cities, counties, school districts, hospitals, water management districts and other quasi-governmental entities."Founded in 2006 and owned by Samantha Scott, APR, the firm marked 11 years in business in January 2017. The firm provides strategic public relations, digital and traditional marketing, branding, advertising, public speaking, graphic design, and mobile marketing services.Pushing the Envelope, Inc., is a strategic marketing communication firm. Based in Fort Myers, the firm services clients both regionally and nationally. For more information, please call (239) 221-2858, visit www.getpushing.com ( http://www.getpushing.com/? utm_source=Press_ Release& u... )or emailInfo@GetPushing.com.