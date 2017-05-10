News By Tag
Pushing the Envelope Recertified by State of Florida as Woman Owned Business
According to the Florida Department of Management Services, "state certification is Florida's premier stamp of approval for minority, women, and service-disabled veteran business enterprises. It is widely accepted across the State of Florida in the private sector as well as cities, counties, school districts, hospitals, water management districts and other quasi-governmental entities."
Founded in 2006 and owned by Samantha Scott, APR, the firm marked 11 years in business in January 2017. The firm provides strategic public relations, digital and traditional marketing, branding, advertising, public speaking, graphic design, and mobile marketing services.
ABOUT PUSHING THE ENVELOPE, INC.
Pushing the Envelope, Inc., is a strategic marketing communication firm. Based in Fort Myers, the firm services clients both regionally and nationally.
