The Latest iOS Mobile Keyboard

Designed to be the most accurate typing surface on any mobile device and the first gesture controlled keyboard. And that's just the beginning. The NoVu Keyboard lets you do more than ever before and you've never seen anything like it.

DreamScape Studios Inc.

DreamScape Studios Inc.

--iOS/Requires:iOS 8 or higherPrice: $1.99For all press and interview enquiries please contactCraig Tiefenbrun, Founder(mailto:craig@novuapp.com?subject=)011 507 624 24428DreamScape StudiosOcean Business Plaza suite 23-11Panama, Rep. of PanamaA FUN NEW customizable keyboard with scores of stickers, fonts, fullscreen wallpapers and optimized for the social media lover.The NoVu keyboard is based on the QWERTY keyboard you already know and built for accuracy. The enhanced design allows significantly more space between typically adjacent keys and delivers a more accurate and attractive way to get things done."This has been an exciting opportunity to reimagine and redevelop the keyboard for mobile users"NoVu Features:NoVu includes two newly enhanced keyboards.Simply swipe up and down on the keyboard surface to switch between modes.The first gesture controlled keyboard with the quick-swipe allows you to swipe left/right on the keyboard surface for easy access to the keys, emoji's and stickers you use most.his feature can be activated by 3-D touch or long-pressing the Space key. Once activated the user slides the control button left/right to precisely position the cursor for quick and accurate editing.NoVu has over 150 incredible fonts, adding personal touch to your texts, tweets and Facebook shares. Swipe up on the integrated font bar, located directly over the space-bar, to quickly access all your installed fonts.NoVu includes hundreds of beautiful keyboard wallpapers including full screen for your Home Screen, Lock Screen and even WhatsApp chat wallpaper. When downloading a fullscreen wallpapers a copy is saved to your photo library to use throughout your iOS device.Upgrade your emoji with thousands of high quality stickers. Bring your texts to life with over 6000 stickers currently available in the NoVu store, including the NEW emojione™ ver 3.0, animated emoji and more.The NEW iOS 10 emoji pack is preinstalled for the latest iOS emoji funFAQsNoVu for iOS costs $1.99, and is only available for iPhone 6 and newer.In addition NoVu includes 30 pre-installed fonts, 20 keyboard Wallpapers and over 1000 stickers.Yes - NoVu has additional in app purchases available by use of point packages priced at 99¢/100 $4.99/600 and $9.99/1500.Absolutely. Linking NoVu with Facebook and Twitter users can earn free points by sharing their latest downloads with friends and family.No - NoVu does not have any third party advertisement or popups.NoVu for iOS requires iOS 8 or newer.Useful Linkshttps://twitter.com/NoVuapphttps://www.facebook.com/novuapp/Questions?If you have any more questions about NoVu please don't hesitate to contact Craig Tiefenbrun, Founder of DreamScape Studios - craig@novuapp.comWe also have a limited number of Promotional Codes available, so that you can try NoVu on your Apple devices.Copyright 2017 DreamScape Studios.