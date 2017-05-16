 
The Latest iOS Mobile Keyboard

Designed to be the most accurate typing surface on any mobile device and the first gesture controlled keyboard. And that's just the beginning. The NoVu Keyboard lets you do more than ever before and you've never seen anything like it.
 
 
NoVu Review Guide art
NoVu Review Guide art
 
PALO ALTO, Calif. - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- NoVu iOS Mobile Keyboard

Optimized for iOS 10 iPhone 6/7 series

Review Guide

iOS/Requires: iOS 8 or higher

Price: $1.99

| App Store

For all press and interview enquiries please contact

Craig Tiefenbrun, Founder

craig@novuapp.com (mailto:craig@novuapp.com?subject=) | 011 507 624 24428

DreamScape Studios

Ocean Business Plaza suite 23-11

Panama, Rep. of Panama

A FUN NEW customizable keyboard with scores of stickers, fonts, fullscreen wallpapers and optimized for the social media lover.

The NoVu keyboard is based on the QWERTY keyboard you already know and built for accuracy. The enhanced design allows significantly more space between typically adjacent keys and delivers a more accurate and attractive way to get things done.

"This has been an exciting opportunity to reimagine and redevelop the keyboard for mobile users" - Craig Tiefenbrun - Founder.

NoVu Features:

Enhanced mode/Enhanced mini mode

NoVu includes two newly enhanced keyboards.

Simply swipe up and down on the keyboard surface to switch between modes.

QuickSwipe

The first gesture controlled keyboard with the quick-swipe allows you to swipe left/right on the keyboard surface for easy access to the keys, emoji's and stickers you use most.

Cursor Control

This feature can be activated by 3-D touch or long-pressing the Space key.  Once activated the user slides the control button left/right to precisely position the cursor for quick and accurate editing.

Fonts

NoVu has over 150 incredible fonts, adding personal touch to your texts, tweets and Facebook shares. Swipe up on the integrated font bar, located directly over the space-bar, to quickly access all your installed fonts.

Wallpapers

NoVu includes hundreds of beautiful keyboard wallpapers including full screen for your Home Screen, Lock Screen and even WhatsApp chat wallpaper.  When downloading a fullscreen wallpapers a copy is saved to your photo library to use throughout your iOS device.

Stickers

Upgrade your emoji with thousands of high quality stickers.  Bring your texts to life with over 6000 stickers currently available in the NoVu store, including the NEW emojione™ ver 3.0, animated emoji and more.

Emoji iOS 10

The NEW iOS 10 emoji pack is preinstalled for the latest iOS emoji fun

FAQs

How much does NoVu cost?

NoVu for iOS costs $1.99, and is only available for iPhone 6 and newer.

In addition NoVu includes 30 pre-installed fonts, 20 keyboard Wallpapers and over 1000 stickers.

Does NoVu offer in app purchases?

Yes - NoVu has additional in app purchases available by use of point packages priced at 99¢/100 $4.99/600 and $9.99/1500.

Can you earn points for purchases?

Absolutely.  Linking NoVu with Facebook and Twitter users can earn free points by sharing their latest downloads with friends and family.

Does NoVu have ads?

No - NoVu does not have any third party advertisement or popups.

What are the system requirements for NoVu?

NoVu for iOS requires iOS 8 or newer.

Useful Links

NoVu for iOS:

NoVu Website

www.novuapp.com

NoVu on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/NoVuapp

NoVu on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/novuapp/

NoVu on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/novuapp/

Questions?

If you have any more questions about NoVu please don't hesitate to contact Craig Tiefenbrun, Founder of DreamScape Studios - craig@novuapp.com

We also have a limited number of Promotional Codes available, so that you can try NoVu on your Apple devices.

Copyright 2017 DreamScape Studios.

