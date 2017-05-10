News By Tag
Boy Band Trio Forever In Your Mind Take the World By Storm with New Singles, Live Dates, and MORE
From Disney Music Group's Hollywood Records Comes New Music From the Band that "Has the Potential to Take Over the Boy Band Scene That's Wide Open For the Taking"
Produced by Dustin Atlas, Eau Noir and Josh Gudwin (Justin Bieber, Bebe Rexha), and co-written by the band, the songs pair up well, tackling the mysteries of a relationship on the edge. Sporting a serpentine groove and sleek blues riff, "Smooth" dissects the competitive nature of love, while the equally sophisticated "Missing," with its wailing harmonies, laments a relationship fractured beyond repair ("All that remains is my broken faith").
The two tracks "reflect real emotions everyone feels," notes Liam. "We wanted to be as real as possible, because we're writing in a more mature frame of mind." Indeed, the two tracks reveal a galloping musical maturity certain to impress old FIYM fans and lock down countless new ones.
WATCH: FIYM "Smooth" Official Video (http://uid13737.fan-
To trace the band's origins, head east to Long Island, N.Y., where cousins Liam and Emery grew up. In 2013, Emery auditioned for TV's "X Factor," where he met Ricky, a Texas transplant living in Los Angeles. The two became friends, and formed Forever in Your Mind, made a trio when Liam joined them in L.A. As the band's career picked up speed, they created their 2016 debut EP, which featured the hit singles "Hurricane" and "Compass." spending 19 weeks on Billboard's Next Big Sound Chart, leading to a string of milestones for the band.
They performed for the nation on "Good Morning America (http://uid13737.fan-
On the acting front, Ricky played Naldo throughout the two-season run of the Disney Channel original series "Best Friends Whenever," and he soon co-stars in "Bigger Fatter Liar," the long-awaited big screen sequel to the 2000 teen comedy classic, "Big Fat Liar." FIYM's lead role in Disney Channel's "Road to the Roxy" led to a sold-out 2016 headline gig at L.A.'s famed Roxy nightclub last summer. The band presented at the Radio Disney Music Awards, as well as participated in Flo Rida's opening number at the 2016 Teen Choice Awards.
On social media, the band has made a major impact, with a combined reach of more than 2 million, and online views of their videos nearing 30 million. And wherever they go, FIYM draws attention for their style. GQ, Pret-a-Reporter and other fashionistas have given the band props for their red carpet successes.
Coming up, FIYM returns to the studio to record more tracks. None can yet say what sort of songs they will come up with, but they know for sure the music will reflect their bolder and more soulful direction.
"It's instinct for us now," says Emery. "We're just riding this awesome journey together."
Upcoming Tour Dates:
Saturday, 6/24 - Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, Corfu, NY
Friday, 7/14 @ D23 Expo - The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, Anaheim, CA
Saturday, 7/15 @ D23 Expo - The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Anaheim, CA
Sunday, 7/16 @ Junior Gold Bowling Championships, Cleveland, Ohio
Saturday, 8/12 @ Elitch Gardens Theme Park Arena, Denver, Colorado
Sunday, 8/13 @ Show Of The Summer - The Ultimate Pop Music Festival, Chicago, IL
Saturday, 8/19 @ Show Of The Summer - The Ultimate Pop Music Festival, Chicago, IL
Saturday, 8/26 @ Frontier City's Starlight Amphitheater, Oklahoma City, OK
Monday, 10/2 @ Southern CA Fair, Lake Perris, CA
Sunday, 10/22 @ Arizona State Fair, Phoenix, AZ
For More Information on Forever In Your Mind, VISIT: www.ForeverInYourMind.com
OR
Twitter: @OfficialFIYM
Instagram: @OfficialFIYM
Snapchat: OfficialFIYM
Youtube: youtube.com/
Facebook: Facebook.com/
Musical.ly: OfficialFIYM
For Press Inquiries, Contact: Rick@rickeberle.com
