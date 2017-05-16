Country(s)
Entrepreneur Moms Orlando Presents: Marketing, Analytics, & Personal Image
Business, just like motherhood, has many aspects. In our daily conversations, entrepreneur moms are discussing hundreds of topics. We talk about our kids, we talk about our lives, we talk about beauty, we talk about business. On May 25th, 2017 at 6:15 PM, we decided to invite 4 successful entrepreneur women to have a conversation on 3 topics to mimic conversations in our daily lives.
Since our panelists are experts in their fields, we decided to choose 3 topics that they are well versed in: marketing, analytics, and personal image.
Karla Campos, Founder of the Entrepreneur Moms club believes that through education and networking, women can become powerful entrepreneurs. She has connected with Orlando entrepreneurs who believe in the same vision. Mildred Emmanuelli of Mildred Emmanuelli Hair & Make-Up Designers and Joseph Menendez of SI MEDIA USA have teamed up with the Entrepreneur Moms Club to bring you this lighthearted but super educational event. Event info: https://www.facebook.com/
Speakers:
Madeline Yau is a Business Intelligence/
C.C. Estrada-Kuzmanovic is the woman behind the Splendidly brands. She is the founder of Splendidly Baby, the genuine and authenticated Baltic amber teething necklace purveyor. C.C. has experienced a successful career as a lawyer, a certified NFL sports agent, and served an equally successful term as a professor before discovering online marketing. She has become known as an expert Social Media Entrepreneur.
Mildred Emmanuelli is the CEO of Mildred Emmanuelli. She is an award-winning hairstylist from Puerto Rico, she is considered a master in color analyzing, formulation and correction among several other skills. Her team produces extreme makeovers that change your complete image, from the inside out. She is a hair competitions winner and has appeared in hair shows teaching other top hairstylist.
Marieangie Rosario is a confident woman. Mother of 3 girls. Nosotras/Radio 1440am host. Orlando Publisher & Editor of Nosotras News with a mission to share powerful words for today's women. Marieangie is a speaker at women's conferences and seminars. She believes in every woman's potential and her capacity to create from nothing and multiply what it has brought to her... reaching all that she has dreamed, not only for herself but for every important person of her life.
