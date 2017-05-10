News By Tag
Collins Einhorn Farrell PC Partner Kari L. Melkonian is Elected to OCBA Board of Directors
Melkonian has been actively involved in the OCBA since 2008 and serves on a number of committees within the association. She is the present Chair of the Circuit Court Committee, and is a member of the Energy, Sustainability and Environmental Law Committee, the Inns of Court Committee, the New Lawyers Committee, the Family Law Committee, and the OCBA Mentor Program. Melkonian is a past Chair of the Criminal Law Committee, and a past member of the OCBA Board of Directors Nominating Committee. Melkonian is also actively involved in a number of other organizations, including her role as Co-Chair of the Michigan Defense Trial Counsel's Social Media Committee.
Melkonian focuses her practice on the defense of general and automotive liability claims, and has substantial experience in all phases of litigation, including discovery, dispositive motion practice and trial. She has been listed a "Rising Star" by Super Lawyers® Magazine since 2016. She is a past recipient of the Oakland County Circuit Court MVP Award (2010) and the 10-Year Service Award from Oakland County for her public service.
Ms. Melkonian is a graduate Oakland University. She obtained her Juris Doctor from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law in 2008.
About Collins Einhorn Farrell PC
Founded in 1971, Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is a multi-specialty law firm headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. As one of the leading law firms in defense litigation, the firm provides expert legal representation in a wide variety of industries throughout the Midwest. The firm's practices areas include professional liability, insurance coverage, general and automobile liability, grievance defense, asbestos/toxic tort, fire and explosion liability, medical malpractice, and employment and workers compensation.
For more information, visit www.ceflawyers.com or call 248-355-4141.
Contact
Collins Einhorn Farrell PC
***@ceflawyers.com
