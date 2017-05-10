 
RVC Music Academy Holding Grand Opening Celebration May 19th-21st

Events Will Include "DJ For Everyone" Program Open House, Student and Teacher Performances, Special Guests, Raffles, Giveaways, and MORE!
 
 
17814540_268175736964351_2085207372040863134_o
17814540_268175736964351_2085207372040863134_o
 
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- With so many different music schools located throughout the Long Island and Greater NY area, it can be hard to pick the best one for yourself or your, especially if you want the best experience possible that is both fun and educational. But fear not, those hardships are over with the opening of the new RVC Music Academy (http://uid13737.fan-send.com/l.php?cid=1415505&sid=265148652&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rvcmusicacademy.com%2F) Friday, May 19th - Sunday, May 21st at 202 Merrick Rd, Rockville Centre, NY 11570!

RVC Music Academy ushers in a new era of music lessons, combining traditional instrument education with electronic music education through their Spin DJ program. Featuring state of the art lesson rooms and an amazing space to host your next special event, the Academy offers lessons for Guitar, Piano, Voice, Drums, Bass, Orchestra and Band that are convenient and affordable with the widest range of lesson times. The space also hosts everything from Live Performances to Individual Music Showcases, Spin DJ Birthday Parties, Spin DJ Date Night, and more!

Their Grand Opening Celebration is set to include student performances from their Rockstar Academy (http://uid13737.fan-send.com/l.php?cid=1415505&sid=26...) Bands "Mob Grinder" and "Mt Fuji" along with Spin DJ Academy's all-star DJs, Door prizes and games, a raffle for 6 months of FREE DJ & Music Lessons, refreshments, free trial lessons, and a sale featuring the lowest prices on the hottest DJ gear and musical accessories!

Full Grand Opening Weekend Schedule:

Friday May 19th - DJ For Everyone Celebration, 7pm-10pm

• Open House for the DJ For Everyone self-direction program featuring DJ Jesse K, DJ Party Boi and DJ Sachin, along with games and showcases!

Saturday May 20th - Student Recital & Music Lessons Open House, 11am-5pm

• Open House for the RVC Music Academy featuring student performances, teacher performances, special guest stars, free trial lessons, raffles, giveaways and more!

Sunday May 21st - Spin DJ Open House, 11am-5pm

• Open House for the Spin DJ program with special performances from DJ 4our5ive, DJ ExCESS, and The Spin DJ All-Stars. You and your child can try DJing for the first time, and check out the latest technology along with the Spin DJ Open Mix & Dance Party!

With a mission to inspire & nurture their students and to help create a new wave of superstars, RVC Music Academy's experienced professional teaching staff and amazing facilities make it the perfect place for anyone who's ever been interested in the craft of music to start their journey! Their state of the art facilities in Hauppauge, Amityville, and Melville are equipped with a full production recording studio and professional DJ teaching stations, and now with the opening of their Rockville Center location there's even more reason to begin or continue the learning process!

So make sure to stop down for the opening of the new RVC Music Academy Friday, May 19th - Sunday, May 21st at 202 Merrick Rd, Rockville Centre, NY 11570!

For More Information on the RVC Music Academy, Visit: www.RVCMusicAcademy.com or CALL: (631) 608-8858 (http://uid13737.fan-send.com/l.php?cid=1415505&sid=26...)

OR GO TO:

Facebook.com/RVCMusicAcademy

For Press Inquiries, CONTACT: Rick@RickEberle.com
