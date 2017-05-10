News By Tag
RVC Music Academy Holding Grand Opening Celebration May 19th-21st
Events Will Include "DJ For Everyone" Program Open House, Student and Teacher Performances, Special Guests, Raffles, Giveaways, and MORE!
RVC Music Academy ushers in a new era of music lessons, combining traditional instrument education with electronic music education through their Spin DJ program. Featuring state of the art lesson rooms and an amazing space to host your next special event, the Academy offers lessons for Guitar, Piano, Voice, Drums, Bass, Orchestra and Band that are convenient and affordable with the widest range of lesson times. The space also hosts everything from Live Performances to Individual Music Showcases, Spin DJ Birthday Parties, Spin DJ Date Night, and more!
Their Grand Opening Celebration is set to include student performances from their Rockstar Academy
Full Grand Opening Weekend Schedule:
Friday May 19th - DJ For Everyone Celebration, 7pm-10pm
• Open House for the DJ For Everyone self-direction program featuring DJ Jesse K, DJ Party Boi and DJ Sachin, along with games and showcases!
Saturday May 20th - Student Recital & Music Lessons Open House, 11am-5pm
• Open House for the RVC Music Academy featuring student performances, teacher performances, special guest stars, free trial lessons, raffles, giveaways and more!
Sunday May 21st - Spin DJ Open House, 11am-5pm
• Open House for the Spin DJ program with special performances from DJ 4our5ive, DJ ExCESS, and The Spin DJ All-Stars. You and your child can try DJing for the first time, and check out the latest technology along with the Spin DJ Open Mix & Dance Party!
With a mission to inspire & nurture their students and to help create a new wave of superstars, RVC Music Academy's experienced professional teaching staff and amazing facilities make it the perfect place for anyone who's ever been interested in the craft of music to start their journey! Their state of the art facilities in Hauppauge, Amityville, and Melville are equipped with a full production recording studio and professional DJ teaching stations, and now with the opening of their Rockville Center location there's even more reason to begin or continue the learning process!
So make sure to stop down for the opening of the new RVC Music Academy Friday, May 19th - Sunday, May 21st at 202 Merrick Rd, Rockville Centre, NY 11570!
For More Information on the RVC Music Academy, Visit: www.RVCMusicAcademy.com or CALL: (631) 608-8858
OR GO TO:
Facebook.com/
For Press Inquiries, CONTACT: Rick@RickEberle.com
