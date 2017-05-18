News By Tag
12th Annual Zodiac PHLEXtravaganza 2017, A Red Carpet Evening Of Music, Fashion and Dance
In its 12th year of production, renowned choreographer Alan "Phlex" Kirk, continues to raise the bar in creating an unforgettable star-studded red carpet industry event.
The night will be filled with Fashion, Celebrities, Performances, Dance, Art, Media. Talent from National Recording Artist(s), Local Artist, and World Renowned Choreographers. This year's event will include live performances by "Mila J", "Dondria Nicole", "Jaxon Rose" and "Princeton Perez" (of Mindless Behavior) to name a few. Preferred Dress Code for the night's event will be Black & White Attire. Celebrity Invited Guest will be in attendance. This is truly a night to remember and our fans continue to attend each year in anticipation of what we have in store each year!
With 1,000+ in attendance, last year's PHLEXtravaganza 2016, kicked off with live performances by Love & Hip-Hop New York's "Mariah Lynn", Rapper/Singer/
Past PHLEXtravaganza performers include: Tinashe, Eric Bellinger, Lyrica Anderson, Rayven Justice, Jasmine Villegas, Travis Garland, Jojo, Dawn Richard, Don Benjamin, Tahj Mowry, Lil Mama. Past celebrity appearances include: Power 106's Yesi Ortiz, Power 106's DJ Charisma, Columbus Short, Daniel Gibson, Chris Brown, Omarion, Tori Kelly, Meagan Good, Kelly Rowland, Mally Mall, Harvey Walden, Milan Christopher, Joy Rich, MTV Reality Stars, VH1 Reality Stars, FOX's Glee Cast, Affion Crockett, Nick Cannon and many other renowned artist and celebrities!
Join us for the 12th Annual PHLEXtravaganza 2017:
HOSTED BY: Giovanni Watson
MUSIC PROVIDED BY: DJ Kid Fresh
WHEN: Thursday, May 25, 2017
WHERE: OHM Nightclub, 6801 Hollywood Blvd, 4th Floor, Los Angeles, CA
DRESS CODE/ATTIRE:
TIME: 7:30 PM Media Check-in
8:00 PM – 10:00 PM, Red Carpet
8:00 PM – 2:00 AM, Event Doors
TICKETS: https://phlextravaganza.ticketleap.com/
TALENT RSVP: phlextravaganza.redcarpet@
MEDIA: media@aeompr.com
ONSITE CONTACT: Leslie Perrin 802.349.6777
ABOUT PHLEX
Alan "Phlex" Kirk, is a Creative Director/Choreographer/
AEOM PR
M. Moore
3234182366
media@aeompr.com
