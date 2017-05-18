 
Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
18171615141312

12th Annual Zodiac PHLEXtravaganza 2017, A Red Carpet Evening Of Music, Fashion and Dance

In its 12th year of production, renowned choreographer Alan "Phlex" Kirk, continues to raise the bar in creating an unforgettable star-studded red carpet industry event.
 
 
PHLEXtravaganza 2017
PHLEXtravaganza 2017
 
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- PHLEXtravaganza will host it's Zodiac Themed, Star-Studded Red Carpet, Black & White, Industry Event on Thursday, May 25th, 2017, geared toward the Entertainment Industry and the Elite Hollywood Nightlife. In its 12th year of production, once again Celebrity Creative Director/Choreographer, Alan "Phlex" Kirk continues to raise the bar in creating an unforgettable night for his attendees.

The night will be filled with Fashion, Celebrities, Performances, Dance, Art, Media. Talent from National Recording Artist(s), Local Artist, and World Renowned Choreographers. This year's event will include live performances by "Mila J", "Dondria Nicole", "Jaxon Rose" and "Princeton Perez" (of Mindless Behavior) to name a few. Preferred Dress Code for the night's event will be Black & White Attire. Celebrity Invited Guest will be in attendance. This is truly a night to remember and our fans continue to attend each year in anticipation of what we have in store each year!

With 1,000+ in attendance, last year's PHLEXtravaganza 2016, kicked off with live performances by Love & Hip-Hop New York's "Mariah Lynn", Rapper/Singer/Dancer "Lex Lu", Singer/Actor "Anthony Lewis", Rapper "AD" and Rapper "AV LMKR". There were also special guest appearances from Mindless Behavior, Celebrity Dance Choreographer "WilldaBeast" and many others. Attendees also enjoyed an amazing fashion show with emerging designers such as Blvd Supply, Vlado Footwear, Michael NGO, along with a few others. View the recap video of last year's event. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mj9BdwybVKk



Past PHLEXtravaganza performers include: Tinashe, Eric Bellinger, Lyrica Anderson, Rayven Justice, Jasmine Villegas, Travis Garland, Jojo, Dawn Richard, Don Benjamin, Tahj Mowry, Lil Mama. Past celebrity appearances include: Power 106's Yesi Ortiz, Power 106's DJ Charisma, Columbus Short, Daniel Gibson, Chris Brown, Omarion, Tori Kelly, Meagan Good, Kelly Rowland, Mally Mall, Harvey Walden, Milan Christopher, Joy Rich,  MTV Reality Stars, VH1 Reality Stars, FOX's Glee Cast, Affion Crockett, Nick Cannon and many other renowned artist and celebrities!

Join us for the 12th Annual PHLEXtravaganza 2017:

HOSTED BY: Giovanni Watson

MUSIC PROVIDED BY: DJ Kid Fresh

WHEN: Thursday, May 25, 2017

WHERE: OHM Nightclub, 6801 Hollywood Blvd, 4th Floor, Los Angeles, CA

DRESS CODE/ATTIRE: Black & White Preferred

TIME: 7:30 PM Media Check-in

8:00 PM – 10:00 PM, Red Carpet

8:00 PM – 2:00 AM, Event Doors

TICKETS: https://phlextravaganza.ticketleap.com/zodiac/

TALENT RSVP: phlextravaganza.redcarpet@gmail.com

MEDIA: media@aeompr.com

ONSITE CONTACT: Leslie Perrin 802.349.6777

ABOUT PHLEX
Alan "Phlex" Kirk, is a Creative Director/Choreographer/Visionary based in Los Angeles CA and creator/founder of PHLEXTRAVAGANZA. He has worked with a plethora of the industries top Artist, Performers, and Networks such as Britney Spears, Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, JLO, Flo Rida, Rihanna, Missy Elliott, MTV, Oxygen, BET, and VH1, just to name a few!

AEOM PR
M. Moore
3234182366
media@aeompr.com
Source:PHLEXtravaganza
Page Updated Last on: May 18, 2017
