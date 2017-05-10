Acupuncturist Launches CBD and Ancient Chinese Herb-Infused Topical to Consumers Nationwide Outch Ointment is designed to provide relief for everyday muscle aches, arthritis, sports-related injuries and more Outch Ointment Salve and Roll-on DENVER - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Denver-based acupuncturist and founder of Integrative Health Inc. Wellness Center, Brian Bowen, today announced the nationwide release of



"Outch ointment combines a refined ancient Chinese herbal formula with the added healing power of CBD hemp oil to rapidly and effectively tackle the root and knockout aches and pains," said Bowen. "Being in the industry for more than 20 years, I have seen the positive effects of this one-of-a-kind combination firsthand while working on my patients. We utilize the highest quality liquid extracts that are the most bioavailable form of delivery available, surpassing any other type of concentration, including tablets or concentrated powders; I am thrilled to introduce Outch ointment to the market."



Outch contains CBD as well as other healing ingredients: Chuan Xiong, Aconitum Napellus and Commiphora Myrrha. Outch is crafted in a sanitation-controlled facility and is proudly free of petrochemicals, petroleum and petroleum byproducts, formaldehyde, parabens, Quaternium-15, sulfates or phthalates, sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) and other harmful foaming agents and surfactants.



"I had chronic inflammation and pain in my ankle, after applying Outch Ointment daily for two weeks, the inflammation and pain subsided," said acupuncture patient Kevin S.



Outch comes in two variations – a 1.7-ounce salve ($27) and a 3-ounce roll-on ($31). Consumers nationwide can learn more and purchase Outch by visiting



About OUTCH Ointment and its Founder



Brian Bowen, M.S.Ac., Dipl. Ac. (NCCAOM)®, LAc, CMT, PAS



Bowen is a traditional Chinese medicine herbalist and nationally certified acupuncturist. He is licensed in the state of Colorado for acupuncture and medical massage. He is also certified by the Egoscue Method as a Postural Alignment Specialist, founder of Integrative Health Inc. Wellness Center, and creator of Dāo Needle Therapy, his own unique acupuncture method that employs a specialized needle and combines traditional Oriental medicine with neuro-fascial techniques.



Bowen developed Outch Ointment after treating patients for more than 20 years with a variety of acute and chronic joint and muscle ailments. His mission is to stop pain and inflammation with the least invasive treatments. Bowen believes that it takes a variety of tools to facilitate the body's healing mechanisms while trying to get to the root of the problem and not just the symptom. He understands the need for convenient, effective therapeutic tools that can be applied every day. Outch Ointment was founded on these principles.



Contact

Brandy Whalen, 303-886-8874

brandy@whalenmedia.io

***@whalenmedia.io



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12640292/1 Brandy Whalen, 303-886-8874brandy@whalenmedia.io End -- Denver-based acupuncturist and founder of Integrative Health Inc. Wellness Center, Brian Bowen, today announced the nationwide release of Outch Ointment , an innovative CBD and Chinese herb-infused topical. Made with the highest quality-certified Chinese herbs and CBD, Outch is formulated using Co2 technology to keep the healing properties of the herbs intact, pure and concentrated."Outch ointment combines a refined ancient Chinese herbal formula with the added healing power of CBD hemp oil to rapidly and effectively tackle the root and knockout aches and pains," said Bowen. "Being in the industry for more than 20 years, I have seen the positive effects of this one-of-a-kind combination firsthand while working on my patients. We utilize the highest quality liquid extracts that are the most bioavailable form of delivery available, surpassing any other type of concentration, including tablets or concentrated powders; I am thrilled to introduce Outch ointment to the market."Outch contains CBD as well as other healing ingredients:Chuan Xiong, Aconitum Napellus and Commiphora Myrrha. Outch is crafted in a sanitation-controlled facility and is proudly free of petrochemicals, petroleum and petroleum byproducts, formaldehyde, parabens, Quaternium-15, sulfates or phthalates, sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) and other harmful foaming agents and surfactants."I had chronic inflammation and pain in my ankle, after applying Outch Ointment daily for two weeks, the inflammation and pain subsided," said acupuncture patient Kevin S.Outch comes in two variations – a 1.7-ounce salve ($27) and a 3-ounce roll-on ($31). Consumers nationwide can learn more and purchase Outch by visiting www.outchointment.com . Free shipping is available on first-time orders for a limited time. Outch is also currently available at health and wellness retailers across Colorado. For wholesale opportunities, please contact us here: https://www.outchointment.com/ talk-to-us Brian Bowen, M.S.Ac., Dipl. Ac. (NCCAOM)®, LAc, CMT, PASBowen is a traditional Chinese medicine herbalist and nationally certified acupuncturist. He is licensed in the state of Colorado for acupuncture and medical massage. He is also certified by the Egoscue Method as a Postural Alignment Specialist, founder of Integrative Health Inc. Wellness Center, and creator of Dāo Needle Therapy, his own unique acupuncture method that employs a specialized needle and combines traditional Oriental medicine with neuro-fascial techniques.Bowen developed Outch Ointment after treating patients for more than 20 years with a variety of acute and chronic joint and muscle ailments. His mission is to stop pain and inflammation with the least invasive treatments. Bowen believes that it takes a variety of tools to facilitate the body's healing mechanisms while trying to get to the root of the problem and not just the symptom. He understands the need for convenient, effective therapeutic tools that can be applied every day. Outch Ointment was founded on these principles. Source : Outch Ointment Email : ***@whalenmedia.io Tags : Pain Management , Cbd , Herbal Industry : Consumer , Health Location : Denver - Colorado - United States Subject : Products Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

