Take the Tiller Women Sailing Workshop
Half Moon Bay, CA: Women Sailing of Half Moon Bay Yacht Club (HMBYC) offers our second, full day Take the Tiller sailing workshop for women on Saturday, June 3, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This workshop is designed to develop command and confidence at the tiller of a small sail boat for women with basic sailing skills. The seminar is a fundraiser for the Claire Borkert Girls Sailing Scholarship (CBGSS) that funds up to four girls a year to attend the summer Youth Sailing Camp at HMBYC. To register online for Take The Tiller go to: http://www.hmbyc.org/
Up to 18 participants will sail the club's fleet of Cal 20 keelboats, guided by skilled skippers from Women Sailing. The program will include land-based discussions and exercises that will develop communication skills and assertiveness and help participants skipper their crew through various sailing challenges. The participants will team up on the water to:
• Rotate skippers and crew to practice various sailing maneuvers, including docking and launching under wind power, crew overboard, and reefing under sail (depending on wind)
• Experiential sailing challenges such as Zen sailing - trusting crew and senses to safely sail
• Race to the finish!
• Assess and reflect on the lessons learned
Lunch will be provided and the day's activities will end with a no-host cocktail reception featuring a keynote address by Margie Woods, Singlehanded TransPac 2016 veteran, "Journey back to myself: reflections of a singlehanded sailor's race from SF to Kauai". Supporters of Women Sailing who do not attend the workshop may attend the no-host cocktail reception for $25.00 (registration in advance) or $30 at the door. All proceeds are donated to CBGSS. The full seminar is open to all women sailors with moderate sailing skills. The cocktail reception from 5 to 7 p.m. is open to HMBYC members, guests and the public.
About Women Sailing: Women Sailing Group of Half Moon Bay Yacht Club works to empower women and girls through sailing. We sail together on the second and fourth Thursday of every month (April - October), produce and host winter sailing seminars for the club, and raise funds for the CBGSS. Also, each year we sponsor one woman member who is fairly new to sailing to the Island Yacht Club's annual two-day Women's Sailing Seminar.
Media Contact
Martha Huddle
6505639928
marthahuddle915@
