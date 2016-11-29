ASMR and 'head orgasms': A website and app dedicated to it!

ASMRbar.com and ASMRRadio.com - Your daily dose of asmr sounds for relaxing & meditation. The only stop area for best asmr videos, asmr sounds, asmr music, albums, podcasts, apps & more. Your one stop for the best asmr videos on the internet.

Media Contact

Matthew W J Wilson

matthew@asmrbar.com Matthew W J Wilson

End

-- A place to find everything ASMR including videos, tracks, audiobooks, articles, albums and more. I am actually working on an area where ASMRtists would come to ask each other questions like who wants to collab, tech questions, asmr research etc. It would also feature video tutorials for ASMRtists in relation to video and sound editing. I am also on Patreon to help fund this website/app so any support goes right back into the creation of the platform.- ASMRRadio.com - A place to get your ASMR Voice heard! With hundreds of daily listeners already, it's the perfect way to fall asleep with the iPhone and Android app. Desktop users can also go to ASMRRadio.com to listen. (Any audio used on ASMR Radio I have asked permission first to use)- ASMRRadio is looking for ASMRtists who would like to add their tracks to the radio. Great for new ASMRtists. (Link would be in description)ASMRBAR.comPatreon to support: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=4455275iPhone app: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/asmr-radio/id1196954944?mt=8Android app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.codecanyon.asmrradioSubmit tracks to ASMR Radio: https://ASMRbar.com/ASMRtists/About Matthew (Creator): https://asmruniversity.com/2016/11/29/interview-matthew-wilson-asmr-bar-website/