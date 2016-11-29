News By Tag
ASMR and 'head orgasms': A website and app dedicated to it!
ASMRbar.com and ASMRRadio.com - Your daily dose of asmr sounds for relaxing & meditation. The only stop area for best asmr videos, asmr sounds, asmr music, albums, podcasts, apps & more. Your one stop for the best asmr videos on the internet.
- ASMRRadio.com - A place to get your ASMR Voice heard! With hundreds of daily listeners already, it's the perfect way to fall asleep with the iPhone and Android app. Desktop users can also go to ASMRRadio.com to listen. (Any audio used on ASMR Radio I have asked permission first to use)
- ASMRRadio is looking for ASMRtists who would like to add their tracks to the radio. Great for new ASMRtists. (Link would be in description)
ASMRBAR.com
ASMRRADIO.com
Patreon to support: https://www.patreon.com/
iPhone app: https://itunes.apple.com/
Android app: https://play.google.com/
Submit tracks to ASMR Radio: https://ASMRbar.com/
About Matthew (Creator): https://asmruniversity.com/
Matthew W J Wilson
matthew@asmrbar.com
