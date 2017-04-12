 
Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
16151413121110

SmartAcre, a demand generation marketing agency, Opens Denver Office

A new SmartAcre office located in Denver will allow the company to support growing demand for marketing technology consulting and services to SaaS and technology clients, be closer to clients in the Western US, and bring on new Denver-based talent.
 
 
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- SmartAcre, a lead and demand generation marketing agency who helps B2B businesses find, connect and engage with leads throughout the customer journey, announced the opening of the third SmartAcre location in Denver, Colorado on May 11. The office, located at 2301 Blake Street, will house additional marketing teams dedicated to helping B2B clients generate demand, nurture leads, and get the most out of their marketing automation investment.

In the latest roundup of venture capital deals, Colorado ranked fourth-highest nationwide (http://www.denverpost.com/2017/04/12/colorado-venture-capital-rebounds/) for the amount invested in local companies. SmartAcre clients have played no small part in that statistic. In January 2017, Denver-based SmartAcre client Cloud Elements raised $13 million in new capital from investors. In March 2017, Denver-based SmartAcre client Zen Planner was acquired by Daxko, the leading provider of enterprise software to large member-based health & wellness organizations. The new office will allow SmartAcre to support the growth of our clients, and the growing demand for marketing technology consulting and services to SaaS and technology clients not only in the Denver area, but across the Western United States.

"Our expansion to the Denver location was an obvious next step for us," said Michael Carroll, president at SmartAcre, Inc. "While we truly are an extension of our clients' marketing teams regardless of where they're located, there isn't a substitute for face-to-face workshops, strategy sessions, or just a cup of coffee. Whether in person, or just 'in the same time zone,' we need to be there for our clients."

SmartAcre experienced tremendous growth (http://www.getsmartacre.com/smartacre-named-one-fastest-g...) in recent years, and the new office is just the start of SmartAcre's expansion. The agency continues to build their team of certified marketing automation and Salesforce CRM experts across all three offices in Pennsylvania, New York and Colorado.

"Through our experience with our great clients in Denver, we've been able to get exposure to the booming tech and startup scene and the talented people who work in it. These people are future Denver SmartAcres!" said Carroll.

For more information about SmartAcre, please visit getsmartacre.com.

