News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
SmartAcre, a demand generation marketing agency, Opens Denver Office
A new SmartAcre office located in Denver will allow the company to support growing demand for marketing technology consulting and services to SaaS and technology clients, be closer to clients in the Western US, and bring on new Denver-based talent.
In the latest roundup of venture capital deals, Colorado ranked fourth-highest nationwide (http://www.denverpost.com/
"Our expansion to the Denver location was an obvious next step for us," said Michael Carroll, president at SmartAcre, Inc. "While we truly are an extension of our clients' marketing teams regardless of where they're located, there isn't a substitute for face-to-face workshops, strategy sessions, or just a cup of coffee. Whether in person, or just 'in the same time zone,' we need to be there for our clients."
SmartAcre experienced tremendous growth (http://www.getsmartacre.com/
"Through our experience with our great clients in Denver, we've been able to get exposure to the booming tech and startup scene and the talented people who work in it. These people are future Denver SmartAcres!" said Carroll.
For more information about SmartAcre, please visit getsmartacre.com.
Contact
Sonya Hansen
***@getsmartacre.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse