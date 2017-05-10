 
News By Tag
* Scholarship
* Singing Competition
* Senor Living
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Kingwood
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
16151413121110


Arbor Terrace launches Kingwood Idol auditions

High school seniors invited to compete in singing competition
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Scholarship
* Singing Competition
* Senor Living

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Kingwood - Texas - US

KINGWOOD, Texas - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Arbor Terrace at Kingwood Town Center announces a call for auditions for the Kingwood Idol, a competition highlighting Kingwood's best high school singing voices.

Students are invited to sign up for the auditions, which will take place July 8-11.

Arbor Terrace at Kingwood Town Center, a senior living community, is hosting the competition. The winner will receive a $1,000 college scholarship and a prize will be awarded to the runner up.

To be eligible, applicants must be Humble ISD students who will graduate in June 2018 and who plan to attend college or university beginning in Fall 2018.

The first 50 students to sign up will audition in July. Selected finalists will compete in the finale on July 28 at 3 p.m., with Arbor Terrace residents selecting the winner along with a surprise guest judge.

To schedule an audition time, students should call Stacy Arceneaux at 281-361-7557 or email sarceneaux@arborcompany.com no later than July 3.

Arbor Terrace at Kingwood Town Center is located at 2807 Kings Crossing Drive in Kingwood, TX 77345.

###

About The Arbor Company:

The Arbor Company is an Atlanta-based operator of more than 30 independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, serving seniors in 11 states. With nearly 30 years of dedication and experience, The Arbor Company strives to deliver the highest quality care and service to residents and their families. The company's innovative Engaged Living program creates meaningful moments through structured activity programs and spontaneous interactions, filling each day with the right balance of purpose and fun. More information about The Arbor Company is available at www.ArborCompany.com.

For more information contact:

Bernadette Davis, (mailto:bernadette.davis@me.com) 469-786-0069

Bernadette Davis Communications for The Arbor Company

Contact
Bernadette Davis
Bernadette Davis Communications
***@gmail.com
End
Source:The Arbor Company
Email:***@gmail.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Bernadette Davis Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share