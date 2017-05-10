News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Arbor Terrace launches Kingwood Idol auditions
High school seniors invited to compete in singing competition
Students are invited to sign up for the auditions, which will take place July 8-11.
Arbor Terrace at Kingwood Town Center, a senior living community, is hosting the competition. The winner will receive a $1,000 college scholarship and a prize will be awarded to the runner up.
To be eligible, applicants must be Humble ISD students who will graduate in June 2018 and who plan to attend college or university beginning in Fall 2018.
The first 50 students to sign up will audition in July. Selected finalists will compete in the finale on July 28 at 3 p.m., with Arbor Terrace residents selecting the winner along with a surprise guest judge.
To schedule an audition time, students should call Stacy Arceneaux at 281-361-7557 or email sarceneaux@arborcompany.com no later than July 3.
Arbor Terrace at Kingwood Town Center is located at 2807 Kings Crossing Drive in Kingwood, TX 77345.
###
About The Arbor Company:
The Arbor Company is an Atlanta-based operator of more than 30 independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, serving seniors in 11 states. With nearly 30 years of dedication and experience, The Arbor Company strives to deliver the highest quality care and service to residents and their families. The company's innovative Engaged Living program creates meaningful moments through structured activity programs and spontaneous interactions, filling each day with the right balance of purpose and fun. More information about The Arbor Company is available at www.ArborCompany.com.
For more information contact:
Bernadette Davis, (mailto:bernadette.davis@
Bernadette Davis Communications for The Arbor Company
Contact
Bernadette Davis
Bernadette Davis Communications
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse