 
News By Tag
* AccuFund
* Nonprofit Accounting
* Nonprofit Report Writing
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Portland
  Oregon
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
16151413121110

RBP Methods Presents AccuFund's Financial Report Writing at AccuSum 2017

RBP Methods to teach AccuFund's financial report writer with half day session at AccuSum 2017, enabling nonprofits to take data presentation to the next level.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* AccuFund
* Nonprofit Accounting
* Nonprofit Report Writing

Industry:
* Software

Location:
* Portland - Oregon - US

Subject:
* Events

PORTLAND, Ore. - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- RBP Methods, a consulting company specializing in nonprofit systems, announced that it will present on financial reporting for AccuFund users at the AccuSum 2017, which is being held October 23-25, 2017 in Centennial, Colorado.

AccuSum, the AccuFund Summit for Nonprofits & Government, is a 2 ½ day event and will offer intensive training from experts on AccuFund. The training is organized into four tracks so that every AccuFund user can create a custom experience. The event features Ana-Christina as the Keynote speaker. Ana-Christina is a resilience coach, speaker and author with experience working with nonprofit organizations.

RBP Methods will offer a half-day track on AccuFund's financial report writer. The training will be a deep dive into this module including how to present uniform data, create powerful presentations, and prepare a clean summary for financial reporting.

Kent Arnold, CEO of RBP Methods, says "I am honored to present at AccSum 2017. Our mission at RBP Methods aligns nicely with AccuFund's goals for this conference in that end users would gain a whole set of new ideas and tools to get the most out of their fund accounting system. I am excited to carry out this mission at AccuSum 2017 with our training workshop!"

###

About RBP Methods

RBP Methods is a consulting company helping nonprofit and governmental agencies sort through complex technical decisions by providing quality services and products either directly or through a wide network of associated firms. They offer a variety of services for organizations facing technology changes.

RBP Methods has abundant knowledge and expertise regarding the nonprofit software industry. They believe in providing the best possible assistance in order to help companies make the best possible choice based on their needs. To learn more visit www.rbpmethods.com.

Contact
Kent Arnold, CEO, CPA
***@rbpmethods.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rbpmethods.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 16, 2017
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share