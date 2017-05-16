News By Tag
RBP Methods Presents AccuFund's Financial Report Writing at AccuSum 2017
RBP Methods to teach AccuFund's financial report writer with half day session at AccuSum 2017, enabling nonprofits to take data presentation to the next level.
AccuSum, the AccuFund Summit for Nonprofits & Government, is a 2 ½ day event and will offer intensive training from experts on AccuFund. The training is organized into four tracks so that every AccuFund user can create a custom experience. The event features Ana-Christina as the Keynote speaker. Ana-Christina is a resilience coach, speaker and author with experience working with nonprofit organizations.
RBP Methods will offer a half-day track on AccuFund's financial report writer. The training will be a deep dive into this module including how to present uniform data, create powerful presentations, and prepare a clean summary for financial reporting.
Kent Arnold, CEO of RBP Methods, says "I am honored to present at AccSum 2017. Our mission at RBP Methods aligns nicely with AccuFund's goals for this conference in that end users would gain a whole set of new ideas and tools to get the most out of their fund accounting system. I am excited to carry out this mission at AccuSum 2017 with our training workshop!"
About RBP Methods
RBP Methods is a consulting company helping nonprofit and governmental agencies sort through complex technical decisions by providing quality services and products either directly or through a wide network of associated firms. They offer a variety of services for organizations facing technology changes.
RBP Methods has abundant knowledge and expertise regarding the nonprofit software industry. They believe in providing the best possible assistance in order to help companies make the best possible choice based on their needs. To learn more visit www.rbpmethods.com.
