Teamwork gets Glebe Primary girls fit for football

Contact

Swiftclean UK Ltd

***@redpeppermarketing.com Swiftclean UK Ltd

End

-- The year 5 and 6 girls football team at Glebe Primary School, Rayleigh, have their first matching team kit, thanks to Southend based company, Swiftclean Building Services who have purchased 12 sets of kit for the aspiring young team. The girls also received some expert training from Swiftclean's National Sales Manager, Guy Hadland, a former professional footballer for Aston Villa.Michaela Hembling, Assistant Headteacher/KS1 Lead at the Glebe Primary School said, "We are really grateful to Swiftclean for providing the new kit and helping the girls to feel like a real team. That was already a great gift on their part, but the added input in providing some training and mentoring was a real bonus. The girls really appreciated Guy putting in the time to pass on some of his valuable experience. They are now full of confidence and raring to show what they can do in their matches."Guy Hadland spent time helping the girls to hone their skills in passing and dribbling and in working together as a team. He said, "Swiftclean sets great store by training and teamwork; they're two of the things I've really been able to apply from my time in professional football. The company is also keen to spot talent and draw it out. Spending time with the girls and seeing them properly kitted out was enormous fun and very rewarding. We'll be cheering them on for the rest of the season!""Now that the girls both look and feel the part, we're expecting them to do well and perform their very best for our school," added Michaela Hembling.