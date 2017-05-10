News By Tag
Teamwork gets Glebe Primary girls fit for football
Michaela Hembling, Assistant Headteacher/
Guy Hadland spent time helping the girls to hone their skills in passing and dribbling and in working together as a team. He said, "Swiftclean sets great store by training and teamwork; they're two of the things I've really been able to apply from my time in professional football. The company is also keen to spot talent and draw it out. Spending time with the girls and seeing them properly kitted out was enormous fun and very rewarding. We'll be cheering them on for the rest of the season!"
"Now that the girls both look and feel the part, we're expecting them to do well and perform their very best for our school," added Michaela Hembling.
