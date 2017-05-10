Country(s)
KBC Tools & Machinery NEW Master Catalog is here!
Volume 52: ALL METAL….ALL THE TIME! Industrial metalworking tooling and solutions since 1965
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. & MISSISSAUGA, Ontario - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- KBC Tools & Machinery's new catalog is here. It's been 7 years since the last one. So, hurry and get yours today! Call: U.S.A. :1-800-521-1740, Canada: 1-88-KBC-TOOL or request one online at www.kbctools.com with your first order.
● 868 pages filled with metalworking tooling, machinery, and solutions for industry.
● Over 600 world class and brand name manufacturers.
● Over 100,000 SKU's – in stock and ready for delivery.
● Everything you need to make holes, threads, slots, and chips – KBC has you covered.
● New and expanded lines:
● BRAND KBC- We buy smart. We buy right. We buy tough. Private labeled industrial products that you can count on for performance and savings.
● EDGE Technology Pro Vise & Mill Stops, Tram System & Lathe Gages
● KORLOY Indexable Drill & Milling Cutter Kits, Cut-off Blades & Tool Blocks
● KURT Vises newest additions to the line
● KING Power Tools
● NEBO Lighting Equipment – Shines BRIGHT!
● MITUTOYO Horizontal Profile Projectors, Laser Scan Micrometers
● BRINEY Toolholders Made in THE U.S.A.
● 3M Roloc Quick Change Discs
● KNIPEX Pliers & Cutters
● CGW Wire Wheel Brushes and Pasco Cloth backed belts
…and more. Plus, it's all online at www.kbctools.com
New and expanded services:
● INVENTORY MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS by KBC and SUPPLYPRO. CMI, VMI, VIM, Toolcrib Management and more. We can create your custom solution that's right for your business.
● MADE TO MEASURE BANDSAW BLADE WELDING In house for fast delivery of your specific size needs.
● CALIBRATION SERVICES for new and used precision tools.
To get a New KBC Tools & Machinery Vol. 52 Master Catalog, call: U.S.A.: 1-800-
KBC Tools & Machinery has been providing the metalworking industry with the best tools at the best prices since 1965. KBC is one of the leading metal cutting tool and machinery catalog houses in North America with 4 locations complete with showrooms in The U.S.A.: Sterling Heights, MI; Sterling Heights, MI Machinery Showroom, Elk Grove Village, IL; and Fullerton, CA, and 3 in Canada: Mississauga, ON; Oldcastle, ON; and Delta, BC.
M.R.O. – Metal Rock ON!
KBC is proud to be certified as a WBENC company in The U.S.A., and as a WBE company in Canada.
