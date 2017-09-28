News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Estonia, Slovenia, Czech Republic and Macedonia Armed Forces provides updates on UAV capabilities
SMi reports: Central & Eastern European Armed Forces will gather at SMi's UAV Technology conference to discuss the doctrine, procurement strategies, training and technologies to maximise operational deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles.
Due to common security concerns and a need to enhanced situational awareness, there is increasing interest in developing UAV capabilities within the Central and Eastern Europe region. Following this, senior military experts from Estonia, Slovenia, Czech Republic and Macedonia will gather at SMi's UAV Technology Central and Eastern Europe to proactively discuss the strategies and technologies that will maximise UAV's effectiveness during training and missions
Mr Priit Parktal, Head of Procurement Department, Estonian Ministry of Defence will provide an overview of the current operational level of UAVs within the Armed Forces as well as discuss procurement plans to 2022.
Mr Marko Gruden, Secretary, Logistics Directorate, Ministry of Defence, Slovenia will share recent developments and how UAV are used as a tool for data gathering and surveillance within the Slovenian Armed Forces
Mr Tomas Pustina, Legal Officer, Department of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Transport Czech Republic will discuss the legal regulations governing the UAV flight in Czech Airspace. Topics include safety, liability, insurance and privacy. Safety and legal challenges will be explored as well a look into boundaries between state /civil aircraft and civil/military rules.
Major General Muhamet Racaj, Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Macedonian Armed Forces will explain the current needs of the Army and how new UAV techologies will be integrated within the operational and tactical units. International corporations will also be a focused.
Notable presenters include: Bundeswehr, Canadian Army, Croatian Ministry of Defence, Czech Armed Forces, Czech University of Defence, Estonian MoD, Formion SA, Hellenic Army General Staff, Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia, Latvian MoD, Lockheed Martin Canada CDL Systems, Macedonian Army, Ministry of Transport Czech Republic, NSPA, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, PA Consulting, Slovenian MoD, Swedish Defence University, US Army Europe and much more...
In addition, the conference also feature an exclusive pre-conference workshop on "Proposal of UAS Training Programs for Territorial Defence Forces" hosted by Justyna Zdanowska, President, GEO-UAV taking place on the 26th September 2017.
The 2-day conference will provide progress updates on procurement and development of UAV capability in Central and Eastern Europe as well as enable attendees to explore the current needs and challenges facing the region and gain an understanding of UAV's role in optimising command and control. Meet senior representatives from leading CEE nations that are actively acquiring and upgrading their UAV capability and hear the very latest technological developments from research and industry that are enhancing operational deployment of UAV.
For those who are looking to attend, there is a £300 early bird offer available online ending on the 31st May 2017.
Further information is available at online at: https://www.smi-
UAV Technology Central and Eastern Europe
27th-28th September 2017
Hotel International, Prague, Czech Republic
https://www.smi-
Media: contact Theresa Chung on tchung@smi-online.co.uk
Booking: Contact Andrew Gibbons on agibbons@smi-
___________________________________________________________
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-
Contact
SMi Group
***@smi-online.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse