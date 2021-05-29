News By Tag
Caldwell House Bed and Breakfast Offers Special Rates for West Point Families
Stay at this local bed and breakfast for R-Day, March Back, and A-Day and Get 2021 Graduation at 2017 Prices
"We see a lot of repeat military parents here," explains Dena Finneran, who co-owns the award-winning country inn with her husband John. "We wanted to do something to continue to encourage these repeat visits but also extend a thank you so they know we appreciate their business and share in these huge accomplishments."
The Caldwell House Bed and Breakfast has the dates squarely in mind:
R-Day or Reception Day - July 3, 2017: This is the day a cadet candidate reports to West Point.
March Back - August 14, 2017: New cadets get to march back with graduates at the end of Cadet Basic Training.
A-Day or Acceptance Day - August 19, 2017: A cadet has just finished Cadet Basic Training, and will officially join the Corps of Cadets.
Graduation - May 29, 2021: Graduation Day!* *Date to be confirmed
West Point Parents package includes:
· Stays at the Caldwell House Bed and Breakfast (for two people) on July 2 & 3, 2017, August 14, 2017 and August 18 & 19, 2017; plus 4-nights surrounding May 29, 2021* -- locked in at 2017 pricing
· Complimentary three course gourmet breakfasts each morning
· Complimentary parking at the bed and breakfast
· Complimentary WiFi
Package price varies by room choice. Package costs start at $2,550 plus tax for a total of 10-nights as detailed above; subject to availability (payable over time) – call the Caldwell House Bed and Breakfast for more detail.
About Caldwell House
The Caldwell House Bed and Breakfast is a multi-award winning member of the prestigious Select Registry and Diamond Collection groups of Inns. Located in the heart of the Hudson Valley– just 60 minutes from NYC by car or train is located close to the United States Military Academy at West Point, the Storm King Arts Center, Brotherhood Winery (and many of the Shawangunk Wine Trail Wineries), and the Woodbury Premium Outlet Mall. Some of the Hudson Valley's most beautiful hiking/biking trails are within walking or easy driving distance. Built in 1802, this historic inn is full of many original features, antiques and original paintings, as well as modern amenities. Each guest room includes its own private full bath (several with Jacuzzi tub for two), smart TVs with Netflix/Hulu, free Wi-Fi Internet access, individual room temperature controls, iPads and more.
The Caldwell House Bed and Breakfast is located at 25 Orrs Mills Road, Salisbury Mills, NY 12577. To make a reservation call 1-845-496-2954 or visit www.caldwellhouse.com. Also at: facebook.com/
