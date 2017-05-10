News By Tag
Dolphin Debit's Gary Walston Named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2017 Gulf Coast Area Finalist
Walston Reaches Final Round of Judging for Second Consecutive Year for EY Entrepreneur of Year
The awards program, in its 31st year, recognizes entrepreneurs who excel in areas such as innovation, financial performance, and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Walston was selected as a finalist by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced at a special gala event June 15 at the Marriott Marquis.
"I am honored to again be selected as a finalist for this prestigious award," Walston said. "But without the tremendous team that we have assembled in the 12 years since we started Dolphin Debit, the success that is key to this award would not have been possible. Great people working toward a common goal produces success, and that is what we have at Dolphin Debit."
Walston co-founded Dolphin Debit in 2005. The company has always focused on outsourced ATM management, helping credit unions and banks get the most out of their ATM operations. The company has achieved steady and solid financial growth since it began and is on pace for another record-breaking year in 2017.
The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program recognizes business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world. Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition, which will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth ForumTM gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.
Founded and produced by EY, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America, Merrill Corporation, and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. In the Gulf Coast area, sponsors also include Colliers International, DLA Piper, ADP, SolomonEdwards, Chatham Financial, Pierpont Communications, and the Houston Business Journal.
About Dolphin Debit
Dolphin Debit Access is a full-service ATM management company that owns and operates ATMs for financial institutions. Dolphin's turnkey ATM service includes deployment of new ATM equipment combined with terminal driving, ATM maintenance, armored car service, communications, monitoring and dispatch, and cash management. Dolphin Debit operates all types of equipment in various on-premises and off-premises venues. In addition, Dolphin Debit has the rights to install and operate drive-up ATMs at Walmart/Murphy USA locations in multiple states. Dolphin Debit customizes solutions to the specific needs of clients, with a flexible, cost-saving approach that enables redeployment of company assets to improve the bottom line. For more information, visit http://www.dolphindebit.com.
