Healthcare Education: Buster Creative Wins Top Award at the National Aster Awards 2017
"We have been working with Hollister Incorporated on the Secure Start newsletters for 10 years. It is exciting to see the award-winning print version become an award-winning digital version. It is a project we work on quarterly, and we look forward to providing inspiration to the ostomy community," noted Alice Hlavin, the firm's Creative Director.
The Aster Awards Program is an elite national competition that began in 2002 and is dedicated to recognizing the nation's most talented healthcare marketing professionals for outstanding excellence in advertising. Winning entries, judged by a diverse panel of industry experts, are published in Marketing Healthcare Today magazine.
About Hollister Incorporated
Hollister Incorporated is an independent, employee-owned company that develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products and services worldwide. The company develops and manufactures products for ostomy care, continence care, critical care and wound care, and also develops educational support materials for patients and healthcare professionals. Hollister Incorporated has been serving healthcare professionals and consumers for more than 95 years and is committed to making life more rewarding and dignified for people who use its products and services. Headquartered in Libertyville, Illinois, Hollister has manufacturing and distribution centers on three continents and sells in more than 80 countries around the world. www.Hollister.com.
About Buster Creative, Inc.
Buster Creative is a woman-owned, full-service, healthcare marketing and creative agency specializing in pharmaceutical, medical device, laboratory diagnostics, healthcare educational, and healthcare IT marketing. Founded in 1993 by Alice Hlavin, Buster Creative develops and creates programs for sales and training support, brand and awareness building, and new product launches.
